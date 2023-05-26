Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — The St. Augustine Prep baseball team has won six straight South Jersey Non-Public A championships.

The Hermits have a history of some improbable playoff wins during that stretch.

Add Friday’s to the list.

Joe Erace’s single drove in DJ Lloyd with the winning run in the bottom of the eighth as the fourth-seeded Hermits rallied to beat fifth-seeded Christian Brothers Academy 5-4 in a S.J. Non-Public B quarterfinal.

“Without my teammates getting on base before me, it would have never happened,” said Erace, a sophomore. “I saw a fastball first pitch, and then he hung a slider and I drove it the other way. I was a little nervous going up there, but I just had to do my job.”

The Hermits trailed 4-1 after three innings. They were down 4-2 as the bottom of the seventh started and then down to their final strike.

“It’s very surprising to see a young team like ours step up like teams in the past have,” St. Augustine coach Mike Bylone said.

Bylone credited the leadership of seniors Marco Levari, CJ Furey and Manny Aponte.

“Our young kids fed off that,” Bylone said.

CBA (19-6-1) appeared headed for the win on a sunny, clear day behind the dominance of starting pitcher Chris Levonas. The Wake Forest-bound junior allowed just four hits and two runs in 5 ⅓ innings. He struck out nine and walked two and kept the Hermits off-balance with an outstanding breaking pitch.

The unsung hero for the Hermits was reliever Matt Kouser. He gave St. Augustine a chance. Kouser entered in the third inning and pitched 4 ⅓ innings of scoreless relief.

Still, a St. Augustine win seemed far-fetched as the bottom of the seventh began.

The Hermits loaded the bases with two outs on two walks, one intentional, and a hit batter.

With sophomore Gabe Gillespie at the plate, Erace scored on a wild pitch to cut the CBA lead to 4-3. Gillespie then hit a hard ground ball to the shortstop, who booted the ball, allowing the tying run to score.

Furey retired CBA in order, including two strikeouts, in the top of the eighth to continue the momentum for St. Augustine.

Erace stepped to the plate with one out and runners on first and second in the bottom of the eighth.

He lined a slider the opposite way to right-center field. Lloyd sprinted around third and dove across home plate with the winning run. The Hermits immediately rushed toward Erace in celebration.

“I just had to do my job and everything would come at all right,” Erace said. “He kind of hung (a slider), so I drove it the other way.”

St. Augustine (17-7) will play at top-seeded Red Bank Catholic in the semifinals Wednesday.

This qualified as a rebuilding season for the Hermits. They started multiple sophomores.

The Hermits faltered down the stretch by their lofty standards, losing in the CAL Tournament semifinals and in the Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic quarterfinals.

But Friday’s win changes the whole tenor of their season. No mater what happens the rest of this season, this group of Hermits has their signature win to carry it forward.

“This win is not only good for this year,” Bylone said. “It’s going to be good for the years to come.”