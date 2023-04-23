LINWOOD — Joe Vaccarella made his first varsity pitching start against St. Augustine Prep last season.

The then-Gloucester Catholic freshman was so pumped up he started warming up 90 minutes before gametime. He gave up a first-inning home run and allowed six hits and three runs in four innings.

“There was like a thousand people there,” he said. “At least, that’s what I remember. I was looking around like, ‘Where am I?’”

Now a sophomore, Vaccarella showed Sunday what a difference a year makes. He allowed two hits and struck out seven in five innings as the Rams beat St. Augustine 2-0 in a Coaches vs. Cancer Classic game at Mainland Regional. St. Augustine (9-3) is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11, and Gloucester Catholic (6-4) is No. 10.

“We had to come out and show them what it’s about this year,” Vaccarella said.

Vaccarella said the key to his success was his slider.

“I worked the outside corner,” he said. “I used all my secondary pitches. My slider was really good today. I got a lot of swings-and-misses. If I don’t have that slider, it’s a completely different game.”

The Gloucester Catholic-St. Augustine rivalry is one of the state’s best. The game is the centerpiece of the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic, a three-day event that raised money to benefit the American Cancer Society. Fans set up chairs down the right- and left-field lines to watch Sunday’s contest.

“I just came in and tried to have fun,” Vaccarella said. “This is probably the funnest game of the year for us. You have all the people here.”

The Rams scored a run in each of the first two innings. Damon Suriani knocked in one with a bloop single in the bottom of the first. Guy Lynam had an RBI groundout in the second. Evan Brasburger threw two shutout innings to earn the save.

St. Augustine struggled to generate offense. The Hermits finished with just four hits. Their best chance to score came when they loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the fourth. But Vaccarella got the final out of that inning on a fly ball to center field. St. Augustine also had a runner thrown out at the plate in the top of the sixth.

“We battled. We had our chances,” St. Augustine coach Mike Bylone said. “We’ll bounce back. We learned a lot today. We learned to play on this stage. Attention to detail — we’re not there. We have a ways to go.”

Sunday was Gloucester Catholic’s first win over St. Augustine since 2018. Nobody had to tell the Rams that.

“I was in the eighth grade. I remember the game,” said Rams leadoff hitter Matt Leahy (2 for 3 with a run scored) of the 2018 win. “It does (stink) coming out here and losing to them for so many years. Everyone knows this is probably the biggest rivalry in New Jersey, and every year this game is one of the biggest ones we play. It’s definitely big to get a win like this.”

As for the Hermits, Sunday's game was their second straight defeat. St. Augustine, the defending Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Non-Public A champion, is in the midst of what qualifies for them as a rebuilding season. Their lineup is filled with sophomores and juniors getting their first varsity experience.

“These kids have never been in this atmosphere before,” Bylone said. “Every inning, I said, ‘Soak this in.’ We want to be playing our best at the end of May and June. These games will prepare us for that.”

St. Augustine Prep 000 000 0 - 0 4 1

Gloucester Catholic 110 000 0 - 2 7 1

2B—SA, Franks

WP: Vaccarella LP: Levari

