Ryan Manning went 2 for 3 with two RBIs to lead 13th-seeded Cedar Creek to a 9-4 win over No. 20 Mainland Regional in a Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic first-round game Tuesday afternoon.

Tyler McCorriston had two hits and an RBI, and Richie Gonzalez scored two runs for the Pirates.

Cedar Creek (13-3) will play at fourth-seeded Egg Harbor Township in the second round Saturday.

The 49th annual Diamond Classic expanded from 16 to 24 teams this season. The single-elimination tournament is named after the deceased Hartmann, who coached Eastern and was a long-time fixture on the South Jersey baseball scene.

St. Augustine Prep is the defending champion. Shawnee is this year's top seed.

Cherokee 9, Lower Cape May 3

Evan Brown hit a home run and knocked in four runs to lead No. 10 seed Cherokee.

Brandon Prince went 4 for 5 with two RBIs for Cherokee.

Kyle Satt and Evan Shoffler each had two hits for No. 23 seed Lower Cape May.

Cherokee plays at seventh-seeded Vineland on Saturday.

More Diamond Classic Tuesday scores (seeds in parentheses)

(17) Cherry Hill West 5 (16) Lenape 4

(11) Haddon Heights 4 (22) Pennsville 0