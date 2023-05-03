Ryan Manning went 2 for 3 with two RBIs to lead 13th-seeded Cedar Creek to a 9-4 win over No. 20 Mainland Regional in a Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic first-round game Tuesday afternoon.
Tyler McCorriston had two hits and an RBI, and Richie Gonzalez scored two runs for the Pirates.
Cedar Creek (13-3) will play at fourth-seeded Egg Harbor Township in the second round Saturday.
The 49th annual Diamond Classic expanded from 16 to 24 teams this season. The single-elimination tournament is named after the deceased Hartmann, who coached Eastern and was a long-time fixture on the South Jersey baseball scene.
St. Augustine Prep is the defending champion. Shawnee is this year's top seed.
Cherokee 9, Lower Cape May 3
Evan Brown hit a home run and knocked in four runs to lead No. 10 seed Cherokee.
Brandon Prince went 4 for 5 with two RBIs for Cherokee.
Kyle Satt and Evan Shoffler each had two hits for No. 23 seed Lower Cape May.
Cherokee plays at seventh-seeded Vineland on Saturday.
More Diamond Classic Tuesday scores (seeds in parentheses)
(17) Cherry Hill West 5 (16) Lenape 4
(11) Haddon Heights 4 (22) Pennsville 0
