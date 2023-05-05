A preview of this weekend’s top high school sports events.
Boys and girls crew
Philadelphia Rowing Association City Championships
10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia
This regatta brings together many of the best crews from Philadelphia, its suburbs, New Jersey and Delaware. Time trials will be held Saturday, and the semifinals and finals will be Sunday. The event has 48 divisions, counting boys and girls races, nearly every event of high school crew from novice to varsity.
The 49th annual Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic
This prestigious single-elimination tournament expanded from 16 to 24 teams this spring. The Classic is named in memory of an Eastern Regional coach who was a long-time fixture on the South Jersey baseball scene.
St. Augustine is the defending champion. Shawnee is this year’s No. 1 seed. The final is scheduled for May 17 at Alcyon Park in Pitman.
A schedule for Saturday’s second-round games (seeds in parentheses):
10 a.m.
(17) Cherry Hill West at (1) Shawnee
11 a.m.
(11) Haddon Heights at (3) Bishop Eustace
Noon
(19) Cinnaminson at (3) St. Augustine
(13) Cedar Creek at (4) Egg Harbor Township
1 p.m.
(9) Audubon at (8) Buena Regional
(10) Cherokee at (7) Vineland
3 p.m.
(12) Delsea Regional at (5) Kingsway Regional
(15) Paul VI at (2) Gloucester Catholic
Softball
Egg Harbor Township (13-0) vs. Donovan Catholic (16-1)
4:30 p.m. Tuesday
This regular-season game matches two of the state’s top teams. EHT is the defending Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group IV champion. Donovan Catholic is the defending state Non-Public A champion. EHT is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. Donovan Catholic is No. 1.
