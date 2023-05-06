Joe Erace singled in David Cappuccio in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead the third-seeded St. Augustine Prep baseball team to a 1-0 victory over 19th-seeded Cinnaminson in a Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic game Saturday.
The Hermits (13-4) will host sixth-seeded Bishop Eustace in the quarterfinals Wednesday. St. Augustine is the second-ranked team in The Press Elite 11.
John Podgorski pitched a complete game for the Hermits. He allowed just two hits and struck out 12. Marco Levari and Ryan Williams also singled.
For Cinnaminson (11-5), Kevin Caputo and Kyle McDonough singled.
(10) Cherokee, (7) No. 7 Vineland 1: Brett Chiesa went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI for Cherokee (14-4).
Brody Minder pitched 4 2/3 innings and gave up one run to earn the win. Grayson Bravo pitch 21/3 hitless innings for the save.
The Fighting Clan, ranked No. 7, fell to 12-5. Xavier Cortez pitched a complete game, allowed eight hits and struck out 11. Yenuelle Rodriguez scored the lone run for Vineland.
Cherokee will play second-seeded Gloucester Catholic or 15th-seeded Paul VI in the Diamond Classic quarterfinals Wednesday.
(8) No. 8 Buena Reg, 5, Audubon 0: Zach Strouse and Brandon Strouse each hit a two-run single in the first inning as the Chiefs (15-1) raced out to a 4-0 lead.
Cole Shiver had an RBI single in the bottom of the second to cap the scoring. Joey Kurtz only allowed one hit in a complete game.
The Chiefs will host 17th-seeded Cherry Hill West in the Diamond Classic quarterfinals Wednesday.
Other games
Wildwood 3, Clayton 2: Winning pitcher Junior Hans struck out four and allowed four hits in 6 2/3 innings for the Warriors (10-5).
Brian Cunniff went 2 for 3 with two RBIs in the win. Ryan Troiano, Harley Buscham and Anthony Freeman each scored.
For Clayton (8-5), Michael Manera struck out seven and allowed four hits in six innings.
