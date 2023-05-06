Joe Erace singled in David Cappuccio in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead the third-seeded St. Augustine Prep baseball team to a 1-0 victory over 19th-seeded Cinnaminson in a Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic first-round game Saturday.

The Hermits (13-4) host sixth-seeded Bishop Eustace in the quarterfinals Wednesday. St. Augustine is the second-ranked team in The Press Elite 11.

John Podgorski pitched a complete game, allowed just two hits and struck out 12 for St. Augustine. Marco Levari and Ryan Williams also singled.

For Cinnaminson (11-5), Kevin Caputo and Kyle McDonough singled.

(10) Cherokee, (7) No. 7 Vineland 1: Brett Chiesa went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI for Cherokee (14-4). Brody Minder pitched 4/23 innings and gave up one run to earn the win. Grayson Bravo pitch 21/3 hitless innings for the save. The Fighting Clan, ranked No. 7 in the Elite 11, fell to 12-5. No further information was available.

(8) No. 8 Buena Reg, 5, Audubon 0: The Chiefs (15-1) scored four in the the first inning after Zach Strouse and Brandon Strouse each had two-run singles. Cole Shiver had an RBI single in the bottom of the second to cap the scoring. Joey Kurtz only allowed one hit in a complete game.

The Chiefs host 17th-seeded Cherry Hill West in the quarterfinals Wednesday.