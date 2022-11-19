JJ Sinclair continues the family tradition at Mainland Regional

LINWOOD - JJ Sinclair has built on his family’s tradition of success at Mainland Regional High School this fall.

The junior from Northfield is a standout linebacker for the Mustangs football team, which will play Millville in the state Group IV semifinal 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Cherokee High School in Marlton.

Sinclair’s grandfather Clyde Battle starred at basketball for the Mustangs in the early 1980s. Sinclair wears his grandfather’s No. 5 for Mainland.

“He’s been into sports his whole life,” Sinclair said of his grandfather. “He’s passed that on to me. He told me when you go to (high school), you’re going to go to Mainland. I want our achievements at Mainland to be connected together.”

The 5-foot-8, 216-pound Sinclair leads Mainland with 121 tackles, 24 for losses. He made 23 tackles as Mainland won the Central Jersey Group IV title with a 34-24 victory over Middletown South last Friday. The victory gave the Mustangs their first sectional title since 2008.

“It’s phenomenal,” Battle said of watching his grandson play. “Every day before the game I have a heart attack. It’s awesome. It’s even better than playing, watching him. He’s such a great kid.”

Sinclair spent a lot of time with his grandfather growing up. Battle averaged 18.7 points as a senior in 1981-82. After his playing career, the Somers Point resident became a youth coach and trainer.

Battle described Sinclair as “a chubby kid” growing up.

That ended in the fifth grade. Battle asked Sinclair if he wanted something to eat from a fast-food restaurant. Sinclair said no and said he wanted to train 30 straight days with his grandfather. That month got rid of Sinclair’s baby fat.

“After 30 days,” Battle said, “he was ripped like Atlas.”

When he first began to play football, Sinclair said he just ran over people. But now he emphasizes his speed. When he’s not playing football, he’s often watching college and pro games on television, trying to pick up some techniques.

“JJ is very instinctive, very fast on the football field,” Mainland coach Chuck Smith said. “He can cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. He worked hard in the offseason. He’s gotten better at the position of linebacker. It’s like night and day from last year.”

Mainland has a lot of players like that.

Sinclair is part of a junior class that may be one of the best athletically in Mainland history. Other prominent juniors for the Mustangs include wide receivers/defensive backs Cohen Cook and Jamie Tyson and linebacker Hunter Watson.

“Growing up we all played football and basketball together,” Sinclair said. “We all wanted to stay together and play in high school together.”

Millville provides a stern test for the Mustangs defense. Thunderbolts junior quarterback Jacob Zamot has thrown for 2,555 yards. Sophomore wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks (879 receiving yards) is one of the state’s top college prospects. Junior running back Na’eem Sharp has rushed for 1,034 yards.

“They’re a fast team,” Sinclair said. “We have to stop their top guys for sure. You have to be passive aggressive with guys like that. You have to wait for the cutback and after the cutback, you make that move and attack.”

Battle plans to be in the stands to watch his grandson play Sunday.

“It’s so emotional,” he said. “It's going to be crazy."