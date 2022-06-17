Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall to host boys state wrestling tournament for the next 3 years

High school wrestling is synonymous with Atlantic City.

After all, the individual state tournament has been held at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall almost each winter since 1992.

The only years the event was not held in the resort was in 2001 and 2002 for renovations and 2021 due to the pandemic.

For at least the next three seasons, the tradition will continue.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced the boys wrestling state championships will be held at the venue through the 2024-25 season, a release from Boardwalk Hall said.

The next three tournament are March 2-4, 2023, Feb. 29-March 2, 2024 and March 6-8, 2025.

“Boardwalk Hall is among New Jersey’s most iconic venues, and our student-athletes always enjoy competing here,” NJSIAA executive director Colleen Maguire said in the release. “We’re delighted to be extending this hosting relationship into the future. I know the boy’s wrestling community will be extremely pleased with this agreement.”

There are 448 wrestlers that reach the state tournament each winter.

Typically, St. Augustine Prep brings at least one to Atlantic City. Last year, six Hermits made state and three placed (top six). St. Augustine coach Bill Ward knows firsthand special it is to have the state event in Atlantic City.

"That's great," Ward said. "I really like it there. It's nice and close. The venue is great for wrestling. For, like, the last 20-plus years when you think of the state championship, you think of Atlantic City. They want to make it to Atlantic City.

"I am just very glad it is coming back," Ward said. "I like it there. I think it is good for wrestling there. It is a nice, big facility yet still homey at the same time."

Boardwalk Hall general manager Jim McDonald noted in the release that fans are familiar with the venue after having the event at the iconic 93-year-old facility by the sea. for many years.

"Once again, we look forward to putting our historic venue forward and being the background for these student-athletes to become a NJSIAA Boys State Wrestling Champion," McDonald said.

