PHILADELPHIA — The Jersey Shore baseball team scored seven runs on eight hits in the opening four innings Thursday.

Michael DeBlasio cooled off the bats and slowed the momentum, but the damage was already done.

DeBlasio pitched two shutout innings and struck out three for Tri-Cape, but the all-star team lost 8-1 to Jersey Shore in the Carpenter Cup Classic championship at Dick Allen Field at FDR Park. Tri-Cape was outhit 10-4.

Tri-Cape consists of standouts from the Tri-County Conference and the Cape-Atlantic League. It captured the championship the last two years. It was just the second team in the history of the single -elimination tournament, and the first in 30 years, to repeat. Tri-Cape was looking to be the first team to win three straight titles.

DeBlasio is a recent Absegami High School graduate.

“I was watching what was going around me,” said DeBlasio, who was the second pitcher to enter the game. “I wanted to walk away with a win here. So, I just made sure I spent the entire time warming up and was getting locked in. I was getting a good head speed inside that strike zone. I was doing a really good job staying in that.”

Tri-Cape had won 11 consecutive games since 2021, which coach DJ Gore believes is a record.

“I’m not 100% on that, but I’m pretty sure it’s a tournament record,” said Gore, who is Highland Regional’s coach. "We just ran into a better team (Thursday). We just give credit to Jersey Shore for a job well done.”

Tri-Cape did not score until the eighth inning when Robert Carfango (Highland) singled in Jay Salsbery (Egg Harbor Township), who had singled. Salsbery, a junior who called the experience of competing in the tournament “unbelievable” and hopes to make the team again next summer, walked in the ninth.

Some players have made Tri-Cape the last two years or just last year, but Salsbery and DeBlasio were not on the team in 2022. Tri-Cape played its semifinal Monday at Citizens Bank Park, The final was set for the Phillies’ stadium Tuesday, but the threat of inclement weather postponed the final to Thursday at FDR Park.

DeBlasio was still happy to finish out his high school career this way, and Braves’ coach Junior Meja even attended the championship game to watch him pitch. That meant a lot to DeBlasio, he said.

“I am going to be forever grateful for this experience, and we did get to play in (Citizens Bank Park) for one game, so that was awesome,” said DeBlasio, who is committed to play at Rowan University next spring. “That was an awesome experience, and I’ll never forget that. Obviously, we wanted to walk away with a win here but it happens. It’s baseball. It was great to be here. It was fantastic.”

Salsbery agreed.

“It’s an experience,” the junior said. “Once-in-a-lifetime, you know? And to play at (Citizens Bank Park) and here for the championship, it’s just an unbelievable experience. In the championship, you obviously want to play at Citizens Bank. But this is a nice field, too, and it’s run by the Phillies. It’s always nice to play baseball out here, especially with these guys.”

Tri-Cape was missing some players from its original roster due to scheduling issues and brought in new players, which happens in these games.

The team was without pitchers Tanner Nolan (Gloucester Catholic), Cam Flukey (Egg Harbor Township) and Marco Levari (St. Augustine). Nolan was there Thursday but inactive due to pitch count. Tri-Cape also featured new position players.

“Not having a couple arms probably didn’t help, but at the same time you have to score runs,” Gore said. “Regardless of pitchers we didn’t have, we needed to play better offensively. But give credit to (Jersey Shore’s) pitchers.”

Jersey Shore used seven pitchers. The staff combined for 11 strikeouts and walked just two. Pitcher Brady Lesiak (Southern Regional) got the final out of the seventh inning. Jersey Shore scored two in each of the first, third and fourth innings.

For Tri-Cape, Vinny Davis (Highland) doubled and Austin Dubler singled. CJ Furey (St. Augustine) pitched two innings, struck out four and allowed three runs. After the game, Gore gathered each player in the dugout and thanked them for their contributions and the great experience.

“I think we set a standard of what we like to see and what we hope to continue to do (reaching the championship),” Gore said. “We will hopefully be in the same position this time next year.”