Jayden Lopez helps ACIT top Buena Reg.: Late Friday roundup

Jayden Lopez scored 22 points, including two 3s, to help ACIT defeat Buena Regional High School 54-36 in a Cape-Atlantic League boys basketball game Friday.
Lopes added five assists for the Red Hawks (6-3).
Zahir Davis-Roberts scored nine and grabbed seven rebounds. Zaheer Owens scored eight to go with three assists and three steals. Desi Stroud scored six to go with three rebounds, three steals and two assists. Reggie Verna (three) and Abdul Hawkins (two) also scored for ACIT.
JJ Gonzalez scored 10 for the Chiefs (2-7). Kyle McKeon scored nine. Dominic Caraballo added eight points. Jaden DelValle (four), Michael Ernst (three) and Jeremiah Doughty (two) also scored.
Donovan Catholic 56, Barnegat 43: Vin Coburn scored 19 for Donovan Catholic (6-3). Alex Melon scored 16. Coburn and Melon each made three 3s. For the Bengals (2-7), Shikeith Gordon and Mason Krey each scored eight. Johnnel Johnson scored seven.
Jamari Smith (fivie), Cole Toddings (four), Joseph Bivins (three) and Shawn Javines (two) also scored for Barnegat.
Delsea Reg. 71, Cumberland Reg. 50: The host Crusaders (3-7) led 21-10 after the first quarter and were up 51-38 after three quarters. Cole Parks topped Delsea with 22 points. Gabriel Morton and Sadique Powell added 14 and 12 points, respectively.
For Cumberland (1-8), Kavon Bragg-Kent scored 16. Lamair Warner scored 11. Drew Nakai added eight, including two 3s. Kyon Barnes scored six. Ethan Turner scored five. Riddel Palmer and Lukas Weist each scored two.
Ocean City 58, Bridgeton 54, OT: Ocean City overcame a four-point deficit in the fourth quarter to send it to overtime. The score was 50-50 at the end of regulation. Kori Segich led the visiting Red Raiders (5-5) with 22 points, and Dylan Schlatter added 13. Sean Sakers contributed seven, and Conor Muskett and Patrick Grimley each had five.
Angel Smith led Bridgeton (4-4) with 13 points and had seven rebounds. Damon Jones had 12 points and had eight rebounds. Dallas Carper and Walter Williams added eight and seven points, respectively.
Middle Township 71, Absegami 46: Gavin Aftanis led the host Panthers with 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Michael Zarfati had 13 points. Jamir McNeil had 12 points and seven rebounds. Bubba McNeil added eight points and five rebounds, and Anthony Trombetta had eight points and four rebounds.
Mainland Regional 56, Cedar Creek 49: The visiting Mustangs (6-4) trailed 25-18 at halftime but outscored Cedar Creek 38-24 in the second half. Mainland’s Cohen Cook led all scorers with 26 points. Tim Travagline had 12 points, Jamie Tyson added eight, Stephen Ordille seven. For Cedar Creek (2-7), Jamir Cruse scored 11, Julian Nunez had 10, and Sean Snyder and Dustin Anderson each added eight.
Boys swimming
No. 7 Ocean City 145, Vineland 25
200 Medley Relay—OC (Tommy Armstrong, Gavin Neal, Pat Armstrong, Jackson Agnellini 1:58.34
200 Freestyle—Kelly OC 2:12.60
200 IM—T. Armstrong OC 2:33.75
50 Freestyle—Colin Abbott OC 27.46
100 Butterfly—Kelly OC 1:05.52
100 Freestyle—Armstrong OC 55.83
400 Freestyle—Andrew Koch OC 5:34.30
200 Freestyle Relay—OC ( Neal, Kelly, Nick Bianchi, Jackson Agnellini) 1:45.70
100 Backstroke—T. Armstrong OC 1:04.45
100 Breaststroke—Matthew Bell OC 1:25.17
400 Freestyle Relay—OC (Neal, Bianchi, Matthew Woodside, P. Armstrong) 4:00.34
Records: Ocean City 8-1; Vineland 3-5
No. 11 Southern Regional 130, Brick Township 37
At St. Francis Aquatic Center, yards
200 Medley Relay—S (Jake Jauch, Sean Hanvey, Tyler Taglieri, Gabriel Shahady) 2:14.85
200 Freestyle—Kristian Werner S 1:54.08
200 IM—Bryan Kahl S 2:28.03
50 Freestyle—Cole Nemes S 23.65
100 Butterfly—Silas Committee S 1:06.53
100 Freestyle—Werner S 51.35
500 Freestyle—Nemes S 6:04.68
200 Freestyle Relay—S (Brody Reynolds, Enzo Russino, Cody Karolkiewicz, Sean White) 1:48.32
100 Backstroke—White S 1:06.33
100 Breaststroke—Justin Pollina S 1:15.95
400 Freestyle Relay—S (Kahl, Jauch, Jack Matthews, Werner) 3:56.94
Records: B.T. 1-5-1; Southern 8-0
Girls swimming
No. 3 Mainland Regional 113, No. 11 Atlantic City 57
At Atlantic City, meters
200 Medley Relay—M (Summer Cassidy, Laci Denn, Alivia Wainwright, Monica Iordanov) 2:10.27
200 Freestyle—Megan Fox AC 2:17.93
200 IM—Jordyn Ricciotti M 2:30.47
50 Freestyle—Iordanov M 29.08
100 Butterfly—Wainwright M 1:07.08
100 Freestyle—Iordanov M 1:03.25
400 Freestyle—Megan Fox AC 4:31.05
200 Freestyle Relay—M (Iva Palakarska, Emma Barnhart, Ella Culmone, Claudia Booth) 1:57.65
100 Backstroke—Wainwright M 1:08.78
100 Breaststroke—Anna Tran AC 1:28.83
400 Freestyle Relay—M (Denn, Iordanov, Wainwright, Ricciotti) 4:17.48
Records: Mainland 6-0; A.C. 2-4
No. 10 Southern Reg. 124, Brick Twp. 42
At St. Francis Aquatic Center, yards
200 Medley Relay-S (Mohini Jani, Haley Skimmons, Rachel Short, Isabella English) 2:10.59
200 Freestyle-Julianna Marco S 2:20.74
200 IM-Shae Centanni S 2:32.11
50 Freestyle-English S 28.58
100 Butterfly-Francesca Fields S 1:06.59
100 Freestyle-Chloe Furlong S 1:02.29
500 Freestyle-Amanda Mology B 5:57.45
200 Freestyle Relay-S (Emma Mills, Brooke Stewart, Natalia Simone, Centanni) 2:03.28
100 Backstroke-Amalie Werner S 1:12.55
100 Breaststroke-Talia Duralek S 1:17.79
400 Freestyle Relay-S (Mills, Payton Nork, Stewart, Brooke Boyd) 4:27.68
Coed swimming
Buena Reg. 50, Holy Spirit 44
At Holy Spirit, yards
200 Medley Relay—HS (Brad Stroby, Jordan Finnerty, Cassidy Ross, Chase Lipshutz) 2:12.07
200 Freestyle—Tanner Innis B 1:53.56
200 IM—Austin Wokock B 2:41.19
50 Freestyle—Sebastian Gonzalez B 27.63
100 Butterfly—Veronica Butler B 1:10.31
100 Freestyle—Innis B 52.90
500 Freestyle—Gavin Grant HS 7:42.05
200 Freestyle Relay—B (Gonzalez, Ayla Falciano, Wokock, Innis) 1:52.96
100 Backstroke—Butler B 1:11.96
100 Breaststroke—Wokock B 1:23.31
400 Freestyle Relay—B (Gonzalez, Butler, Wokock, Innis) 4:22.61
Records: Buena 2-4; Holy Spirit 0-7
Boys bowling
GCIT 3, Hammonton 1: H: Nicholas Stephan (600, 206), James Colasurdo (551, 222); G: Anthony Malesich (609, 212), Trevor Connors (566, 200)
Records: Hammonton 10-2-1; GCIT 11-3
