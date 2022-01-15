Jayden Lopez helps ACIT top Buena Reg.: Late Friday roundup

For Cumberland (1-8), Kavon Bragg-Kent scored 16. Lamair Warner scored 11. Drew Nakai added eight, including two 3s. Kyon Barnes scored six. Ethan Turner scored five. Riddel Palmer and Lukas Weist each scored two.

Ocean City 58, Bridgeton 54, OT: Ocean City overcame a four-point deficit in the fourth quarter to send it to overtime. The score was 50-50 at the end of regulation. Kori Segich led the visiting Red Raiders (5-5) with 22 points, and Dylan Schlatter added 13. Sean Sakers contributed seven, and Conor Muskett and Patrick Grimley each had five.

Angel Smith led Bridgeton (4-4) with 13 points and had seven rebounds. Damon Jones had 12 points and had eight rebounds. Dallas Carper and Walter Williams added eight and seven points, respectively.

Middle Township 71, Absegami 46: Gavin Aftanis led the host Panthers with 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Michael Zarfati had 13 points. Jamir McNeil had 12 points and seven rebounds. Bubba McNeil added eight points and five rebounds, and Anthony Trombetta had eight points and four rebounds.