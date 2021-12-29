Jayden Llanos sparks Holy Spirit to Score at the Shore semifinal

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Coach Kyle Dhyne of the Holy Spirit High School basketball team had a message for Jayden Llanos on Tuesday afternoon.
“It’s good to have you back,” Dhyne said to the Spartans’ junior forward.
Dhyne didn’t play with his customary energy in the first two games of the season.
That was not the case in the Score at the Shore holiday tournament semifinal Tuesday.
Llanos scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds to propel Spirit to a 65-57 win over Southern Regional. The Spartans (2-1) will play Lenape (4-0) for the title at 5 p.m. Thursday at Southern.
“It’s like wild fire,” Llanos said of his energy. “It spreads quickly. If I catch it, someone else is going to catch it. The bench is going to be in it. The coaches get into it. Once we all get it, it’s pretty much game over.”
Llanos appeared to be at a different speed than everybody else on the court. He scored his points in the lane and seemed to hustle his way to every loose ball.
At one point, he made back-to-back steals. Even his teammates had to watch out for him. In the second half, he crashed into another Spartan and sent him sprawling in an attempt to chase down a loose ball.
“We rely on his energy, and he hadn’t had it the first two games,” Dhyne said. “We’ve been talking to him about it in practice. We drew up a couple of plays for him and called one early today to get him going. We need his energy out there.”
In addition to Llanos’ hustle, the Spartans also benefitted from timely perimeter shooting from Ky Gilliam, who scored a game-high 19 points and sank three shots from beyond the arc.
“He’s really developed his shot,” Dhyne said.
Spirit-Southern was an intriguing matchup. Southern (2-2) features experienced guards and was coming off impressive wins over Central Regional and Mainland Regional.
On Tuesday, Spirit jumped to a 15-5 lead after one quarter. Llanos scored six points in the first eight minutes.
Spirit led by as many 18 in the third quarter, but the Rams made several runs. Guard Nick Devane (15 points) sank a 3-pointer to cut the Spirit lead to 50-42 with 4 minutes, 48 seconds left in the game.
But Spirit responded with a 7-0 run to push the lead back to 15 with 2 minutes left. Llanos scored four points during that run, including a layup off a pass from Jamil Wilkins (13 points).
“Everything with us is our energy, and we feed off our defense,” Dhyne said. “We got a couple of steals and easy buckets. We’re better in transition.”
It has not been an easy start to the season for Spirit, which is ranked No. 7 in The Press’ Elite 11. The Spartans were shut down and could not practice during the preseason from Dec. 4-18. Thursday’s Score at the Shore final will give them an early-season indication of where they stand. Lenape (4-0) is ranked No. 3 in the Elite 11 and beat Howell 57-38 in Tuesday’s other semifinal.
“I think we’re going to be good,” Llanos said. “We’re still working out the kinks. I feel like once we get on our feet, we’re going to be rolling. As of right now, I like where we’re at. We have a lot to look forward, too.”
