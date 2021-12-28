Jayden Llanos sparks Holy Spirit to Score at the Shore final

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Coach Kyle Dhyne of the Holy Spirit High School basketball team had a message for Jayden Llanos on Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s good to have you back,” Dhyne said to the Spartans' junior forward.

Dhyne didn’t play with his customary energy in the first two games of the season.

That was not the case in the Score at the Shore holiday tournament semifinal Tuesday.

Llanos scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds to propel Spirit to a 65-57 win over Southern Regional. The Spartans (2-1) will play Lenape (4-0) for the title at 5 p.m. Thursday at Southern.

“It’s like wild fire,” Llanos said of his energy. “It spreads quickly. If I catch it, someone else is going to catch it. The bench is going to be in it. The coaches get into it. Once we all get it, it’s pretty much game over.”

Llanos appeared to be at a different speed than everybody else on the court. He scored his points in the lane and seemed to hustle his way to every loose ball.