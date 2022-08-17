Jay Wright among hundreds of fans to watch Villanova football practice in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — Jay Wright is passionate about the Villanova University football team and the entire town of Ocean City.

The longtime and successful Wildcats basketball coach, who stepped down in April after leading the program to two national championships, vacations here and has always followed the team.

When Villanova hosted an open practice Wednesday afternoon at Ocean City High School’s Carey Stadium, Wright made an appearance. The team competed in many drills and scrimmages on the beachside turf field in preparation for its season opener Sept. 2.

“This is always a great treat for me and my family to get to see these guys early in the season,” Wright said. “I know how hard they work. And there isn't a more beautiful football stadium anywhere than Ocean City’s. On the Boardwalk, on the beach. It’s a great day."

Elijah Glover and Nate Fondacaro agreed with that last part.

Even though the Villanova football team had practiced at Carey Stadium many times before, Glover (Pleasantville High School) and Fondacaro (St. Augustine Prep) both played here during their high school careers and already knew how great the environment is.

“It’s always awesome to come to Ocean City,” said Fondacaro, a fifth-year senior punter whose parents own a beach house in Sea Isle City and has either worked out or kicked at Carey Stadium in his spare time. “I really enjoy this field a lot. This field definitely is a home to me.”

Glover played here as a junior at Pleasantville when the Greyhounds faced the Red Raiders in their annual Thanksgiving rivalry game.

"It's really cool to come back," said Glover, a junior defensive back. "It's close to home, so it's just cool to come back and ball out with my new guys. It's special."

Villanova enjoyed its unique practice under the sun. The atmosphere was very energetic, and the players gave a great effort for the fans in attendance. But Glover and Fondacaro each had different experiences.

Glover practiced with the defense and made some plays, but Fondacaro watched from the sidelines as he tore his left Achilles and is out for the season. The 22-year-old Fondacaro has an option to be waived from the lineup and take a gap year so he can play next season.

Fondacaro will use that option, he said. The Sewell, Gloucester County, resident admitted it's difficult not being able to compete this season, but he looks at it as "a mental test."

"This year is a little bit different for me," said Fondacaro, who practiced with the Wildcats at Carey Stadium in previous years. "Being injured gives me a little bit of a different perspective. Outside looking in, which is different. But it's great to see the guys out here working."

Being in a different venue for practice was special for the entire team and the practice went well, but "we have to get a lot better for this upcoming season, both on offense and defense," Glover said.

Last season, Villanova went 10-3 (7-1 Colonial Athletic Association Conference) and reached the Football Championship Subdivision quarterfinals under coach Mark Ferrante. The Wildcats won the CAA regular-season title for the first time since 2012. The CAA Preseason Poll picked Villanova as the favorite to win the conference again in 2022.

"I feel like we are going to compete at a high level like we always do," Glover said. "But rankings don't mean anything. We never want to lose, but we know it's going to be a long road. We just have to take it day by day."

Villanova has a lot of new transfers and are looking good at special teams and defense, Fondacaro said. The team will also have a new quarterback in Connor Watkins.

"I think we are going to be good this year," Fondacaro said. "I'm excited to see what happens."

Fan-friendly experience

The football team held an autograph session on the Boardwalk after practice. After that, the team planned to walk around and enjoy the town.

About 200 spectators filled the bleachers at Carey Stadium, including Wright. When he arrived, a huddle formed around the coach. Wright greeted fans and even signed some autographs.

Wright is enjoying his retirement from basketball, spending more time with his family and in Ocean City. The coach spent more time in the town than normal summers.

"I love it," added Wright, who led the basketball team to 18 NCAA Tournament appearances, including four Final Four and eight Sweet Sixteen berths, and was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021. "I'm impressed with how hard the guys are working.

"It's really cool Ocean City High School works with Villanova to do this."

Jim Grugan, his son, Julian, 13, and friend Braydon Scanlan, 14, were among the many fans. The Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, residents were there to support sophomore linebacker Richie Kimmel. The three were vacationing in Wildwood and loved the experience of watching the practice.

Kathy Layton was there to watch her son, wide receivers coach Chuck Layton. She was in the stands with children Jennifer, 11, Ally, 11 and Jake, 13.

Another family was Matt and Ann McKenzie, who are both Villanova alumni, and their daughter Grace, 14. Grace is a huge Villanova fan, her mom said. They were with Meg Hotham and her sons, Anthony, 14, and Tommy, 12. Anthony helps out with the team.

"It's a beautiful day here in Ocean City," Ann McKenzie said. "It's a perfect time to come watch the beginning of the Villanova football season. We followed the team all season last year, and will do it again. We can't wait."