Ja'Quan Howard scores 3 TDs, No. 4 Pirates move to 8-0

Cedar Creek (8-0) is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Winslow (5-2) is ranked No. 8. The teams entered the contest tied for the West Jersey Football League Memorial Division lead. Winslow had won five straight.

Cedar Creek took the lead for good on the first possession of the second half. Howard ran 28 yards for a TD to put the Pirates up 14-13 with 10 minutes, 24 seconds left in the third quarter.

The 5-foot-10, 207-pound Howard showed some speed on his next TD. He sprinted up the middle and away from Winslow defenders for a 72-yard score to give the Pirates a 28-13 lead at the end of the third quarter.

The Cedar Creek defense also seemed transformed in the second half.

Smalls interception in the Cedar Creek end zone in the third quarter stopped a potential Winslow scoring drive. Senior linebacker CJ Resto recovered a fumble for the Pirates. Jamal Chapman and Daniel Martinez made tackles for losses for Cedar Creek.

"We knew what we had to do," Smalls said. "When we're down, we have to bounce back on defense and that's what we did. We stood our ground."

The Pirates led 35-13 in the fourth quarter before Winslow scored two inconsequential TDs.