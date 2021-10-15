Ja'Quan Howard scores 3 TDs, No. 4 Pirates move to 8-0

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP – Ja’Quan Howard says that in football sometimes you have to face adversity.
The Cedar Creek High School senior running back led the Pirates through some hardship Friday night.
Cedar Creek trailed at halftime but dominated the second half and remained undefeated with a 35-27 win over Winslow Township.
“We were never nervous,” Howard said. “We knew we had to bring it up a notch. We knew we were the better team. This week during practice, watching film, we worked real hard for this."
The Pirates trailed 13-7 at halftime. It was the first time they had been behind all season. Howard finished with 24 carries for 216 yards and three TDs. The game turned in Creek’s favor in the third quarter when Howard ran eight times for 158 yards and two scores.
“I felt like I made a statement here today,” Howard said. “I never had a game like this to be honest. I just have to thank my O-line for that,”
Cedar Creek also got standout efforts from wide recevier/defensive back Elijah Smalls, who caught a TD pass and intercepted a pass. Pirate wide receiver JoJo Bermudez caught six passes for 132 yards and a TD. Senior quarterback JC Landicini completed 16 of 27 passes for 212 yards and two TDs.
Fans filled the home and visiting Winslow bleachers on a warmer than usual fall night to watch the contest, which was one of the most anticipated in South Jersey this weekend.
Cedar Creek (8-0) is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Winslow (5-2) is ranked No. 8. The teams entered the contest tied for the West Jersey Football League Memorial Division lead. Winslow had won five straight.
Cedar Creek took the lead for good on the first possession of the second half. Howard ran 28 yards for a TD to put the Pirates up 14-13 with 10 minutes, 24 seconds left in the third quarter.
The 5-foot-10, 207-pound Howard showed some speed on his next TD. He sprinted up the middle and away from Winslow defenders for a 72-yard score to give the Pirates a 28-13 lead at the end of the third quarter.
The Cedar Creek defense also seemed transformed in the second half.
Smalls interception in the Cedar Creek end zone in the third quarter stopped a potential Winslow scoring drive. Senior linebacker CJ Resto recovered a fumble for the Pirates. Jamal Chapman and Daniel Martinez made tackles for losses for Cedar Creek.
"We knew what we had to do," Smalls said. "When we're down, we have to bounce back on defense and that's what we did. We stood our ground."
The Pirates led 35-13 in the fourth quarter before Winslow scored two inconsequential TDs.
"They did some things in the first half that we really haven't seen," Cedar Creek coach James Melody said of Winslow. "We had to make those adjustments. Once we did, we were able to bear down. It's all 11 to the ball. Our defense is fast. They do some really good things."
The Pirates clinched at least a share of the division title with the win. But more importantly Friday’s game should give the Pirates even more confidence. They now know they can come from behind and win on the road against a good team.
“We’re fighting every week,” Melody said. “That’s the beauty of playing at (Cedar Creek). The schedule is relentless. Every week is a challenge, but it’s awesome. These kids are up for the challenge.
