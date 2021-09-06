Ja'Quan Howard leads Cedar Creek over Willingboro

PISCATAWAY — Ja’Quan Howard has made a big difference on and off the field for the Cedar Creek High School football team.
The senior running back scored four touchdowns to propel the undefeated Pirates to a 36-0 win over Willingboro in a Rumble on the Raritan showcase game at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium on Monday.
The 5-foot-10, 205-pound Howard transferred to Cedar Creek from Pleasantville last month. Howard now lives in Egg Harbor City.
“It’s been pretty smooth,” Howard said of his transition. “We’re playing as a team, getting wins, playing together and just having a fun time.”
With his ability to run between the tackles, Howard makes the Pirates a much more physical team. On Monday, he carried nine times for 86 yards and scored on runs of 5, 37 and 2 yards. He also caught a 42-yard screen pass for a TD and recovered a fumble on defense.
“That’s what he does,” Cedar Creek coach James Melody said. “He gets downhill. We haven’t had someone like that at Cedar Creek in a long time, if ever. The kid just runs (hard).”
Howard has become a team leader in his short tenure as a Pirate.
“We got lucky with him,” senior defensive end Kevin Dougherty said. “He’s been a big part of our success. He’s really good in the locker room, a good guy. We love having him on the team. He makes plays. He’s a special kid.”
The Rumble on the Raritan is a showcase event that featured some of the state’s top teams. Cedar Creek-Willingboro was scheduled to be played Saturday but was moved to Monday when Rutgers was forced to play Temple on Saturday because of the impact of storm Ida last week.
The Pirates relished the chance to play in a college setting.
“I had a good feeling come out on this Rutgers field,” Howard said. “It’s a different type of experience. Knowing we’re playing on a college field, we just had to show out.”
While Howard set the tone, the Pirates got several outstanding performances. Senior wide receiver JoJo Bermudez continued to show why he is one of the state’s most dynamic players with four catches for 140 yards and a TD. Senior quarterback JC Landicini completed eight of 14 passes for 262 yards and three TDs.
Willingboro (0-2) struggled to move the ball against the Cedar Creek defense.
Dougherty, Elijah Usher, Dejuan Palmer and each made a tackle for a loss for the Pirates. Jamal Chapman recovered a fumble and C.J. Resto set up a TD with an interception.
“We need to all make plays,” Dougherty said. “We don’t want to give the other team a chance to be great. We want to stop them before they even get a chance to get any momentum.”
Many of the Creek’s seniors played as sophomores on the 2019 Pirates team that won the South Jersey Group II title. But last season, Cedar Creek lost its first three games and finished 3-5.
The losing record motivated the Pirates, who couldn’t have started much better this season. They have outscored their two opponents 88-0.
“We have a lot to prove,” Dougherty said, “But we know the blueprint that we have to follow to get to where want to be at the end of the season.”
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
