Ja'Quan Howard leads Cedar Creek over Willingboro

The Rumble on the Raritan is a showcase event that featured some of the state’s top teams. Cedar Creek-Willingboro was scheduled to be played Saturday but was moved to Monday when Rutgers was forced to play Temple on Saturday because of the impact of storm Ida last week.

The Pirates relished the chance to play in a college setting.

“I had a good feeling come out on this Rutgers field,” Howard said. “It’s a different type of experience. Knowing we’re playing on a college field, we just had to show out.”

While Howard set the tone, the Pirates got several outstanding performances. Senior wide receiver JoJo Bermudez continued to show why he is one of the state’s most dynamic players with four catches for 140 yards and a TD. Senior quarterback JC Landicini completed eight of 14 passes for 262 yards and three TDs.

Willingboro (0-2) struggled to move the ball against the Cedar Creek defense.

Dougherty, Elijah Usher, Dejuan Palmer and each made a tackle for a loss for the Pirates. Jamal Chapman recovered a fumble and C.J. Resto set up a TD with an interception.