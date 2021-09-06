 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ja'Quan Howard leads Cedar Creek over Willingboro
0 comments
CEDAR CREEK 36, WILLINGBORO 0

Ja'Quan Howard leads Cedar Creek over Willingboro

{{featured_button_text}}

PISCATAWAY — Ja’Quan Howard has made a big difference on and off the field for the Cedar Creek High School football team.

The senior running back scored four touchdowns to propel the undefeated Pirates to a 36-0 win over Willingboro in a Rumble on the Raritan showcase game at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium on Monday.

The 5-foot-10, 205-pound Howard transferred to Cedar Creek from Pleasantville last month. Howard now lives in Egg Harbor City.

“It’s been pretty smooth,” Howard said of his transition. “We’re playing as a team, getting wins, playing together and just having a fun time.”

With his ability to run between the tackles, Howard makes the Pirates a much more physical team. On Monday, he carried nine times for 86 yards and scored on runs of 5, 37 and 2 yards. He also caught a 42-yard screen pass for a TD and recovered a fumble on defense.

“That’s what he does,” Cedar Creek coach James Melody said. “He gets downhill. We haven’t had someone like that at Cedar Creek in a long time, if ever. The kid just runs (hard).”

Howard has become a team leader in his short tenure as a Pirate.

“We got lucky with him,” senior defensive end Kevin Dougherty said. “He’s been a big part of our success. He’s really good in the locker room, a good guy. We love having him on the team. He makes plays. He’s a special kid.”

The Rumble on the Raritan is a showcase event that featured some of the state’s top teams. Cedar Creek-Willingboro was scheduled to be played Saturday but was moved to Monday when Rutgers was forced to play Temple on Saturday because of the impact of storm Ida last week.

The Pirates relished the chance to play in a college setting.

“I had a good feeling come out on this Rutgers field,” Howard said. “It’s a different type of experience. Knowing we’re playing on a college field, we just had to show out.”

While Howard set the tone, the Pirates got several outstanding performances. Senior wide receiver JoJo Bermudez continued to show why he is one of the state’s most dynamic players with four catches for 140 yards and a TD. Senior quarterback JC Landicini completed eight of 14 passes for 262 yards and three TDs.

Willingboro (0-2) struggled to move the ball against the Cedar Creek defense.

Dougherty, Elijah Usher, Dejuan Palmer and each made a tackle for a loss for the Pirates. Jamal Chapman recovered a fumble and C.J. Resto set up a  TD with an interception.

“We need to all make plays,” Dougherty said. “We don’t want to give the other team a chance to be great. We want to stop them before they even get a chance to get any momentum.”

Many of the Creek’s seniors played as sophomores on the 2019 Pirates team that won the South Jersey Group II title. But last season, Cedar Creek lost its first three games and finished 3-5.

The losing record motivated the Pirates, who couldn’t have started much better this season. They have outscored their two opponents 88-0.

“We have a lot to prove,” Dougherty said, “But we know the blueprint that we have to follow to get to where want to be at the end of the season.”

Meteorologist Joe Martucci loves forecasting for our towns in South Jersey. Subscribing to The Press of Atlantic City ensures your stories are being told. Go to www.pressofac.com/subscribe for our best offers. You can subscribe for a print and digital subscription, or take part in a digital-only package.

 

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Agate to go with jump on B5

Cedar Creek;14 22 0 0-36

Willingboro;0 0 0 0-0

FIRST QUARTER

CK-Howard 5 run (run failed)

CK-Howard 37 run (pass failed)

SECOND QUARTER

CK-Howard 2 run (kick missed)

CK-Bermudez 58 pass from Landicini (kick missed)

CK-Ricci 10 pass from Landicini (run failed)

CK-Howard 42 pass from Landicini (kick blocked)

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News