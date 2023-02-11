MILLVILLE — Coach LaMarr Greer of the Middle Township High School boys basketball team felt a sense of calmness from the Panthers on Saturday.

It was an emotion that wouldn’t have been there last season or at the start of this one.

Sophomore guard Jamir McNeil scored 19 points, including the winning basket in overtime, as the 13th-seeded Panthers beat fifth-seeded Millville 47-45 in a Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinal.

“We’ve been working for this all season,” McNeil said. “This is what we prepare for. We’ve been through this a lot.”

McNeil’s acrobatic floater with 23.2 seconds left in OT gave Middle a 46-45 lead. McNeil later added a free throw before Millville missed a 3-pointer and a putback in the final seconds.

“Coach (Greer) told me to keep it,” McNeil said. “I just drove right. I saw the opening gap, and I shot the floater.”

Middle (16-10) kept its poise through a game that featured plenty of twists and turns and changes of momentum. Few teams in the CAL played as tough a non-league schedule as the Panthers did this season. The schedule caused Middle some grief before the postseason began because its record wasn’t as impressive as some in the South Jersey basketball community predicted it would be. But that challenging slate is benefitting Middle now.

Greer noted that Middle has played several overtime games, including a double-OT victory over North Jersey power Immaculate Conception at last Sunday’s Battle by the Bay showcase event in Atlantic City.

“From last year to this year, I see a calm in the huddle,” Greer said. “We’ve been doing this, double-overtime with St. Joe (on Jan. 23), double overtime with Immaculate Conception. I think our schedule is helping the kids grow.”

McNeil epitomizes the Panthers' improvement as the season has progressed. He was one of South Jersey’s top freshmen in 2021-22 but got off to a slow start this season. In addition to his 19 points Saturday, he had five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

“He’s buying into what we’ve been teaching,” Greer said, “Filling up the box score. In our society today, points is everything. We’re pounding into their heads that you have to have rebounds, assists. Great players make their teammates better. He’s really buying into it.”

Middle appeared to be in control in the fourth quarter. Anthony Trombetta's driving layup gave the Panthers a 38-30 lead with 5 minutes, 15 seconds left in regulation.

But Millville (14-10) refused to fade away.

Khalon Foster (15 points) made a 3-pointer with 4:41 left in regulation to start a 12-4 run to close the fourth quarter. Jaden Merrill’s driving layup with 53 seconds left in the fourth quarter pulled the Thunderbolts even at 42 and forced overtime.

Both teams had opportunities to take control in the extra four minutes.

With fewer than 30 seconds to play, McNeil ended up with the ball on the right wing in front of the Middle bench. He drove and made a 2-foot floater to give the Panthers the lead for good.

“I told him to keep it,” Greer said. “I trust all of them to make plays. I’ve seen them do it in big games (this season). I believe in them.”

Middle will play top-seeded St. Augustine Prep in the CAL Tournament semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Millville. It will be the Panthers' first appearance in the CAL semifinals since 2016.

“We’re happy,” Greer said. “But we have our 24-hour rule. We’ll celebrate today, and Sunday we'll get back to work.”