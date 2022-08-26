Jamie Tyson's big plays propel Mainland to season opening win over Egg Harbor Township

OCEAN CITY — Jamie Tyson and Cohen Cook spent plenty of summer nights talking about Friday morning.

Mainland Regional High School’s season opener unfolded better than either could have imagined.

Tyson caught a touchdown pass, returned a fumble for a TD and picked off a pass as the Mustangs football team beat Egg Harbor Township 37-0 in a Battle at the Beach game at Ocean City's Carey Stadium. Cook stepped in as an emergency quarterback and ran for a TD for the Mustangs.

“I had a lot of fun,” Tyson said. “Every night (this summer) we were getting ready for this simple day right here.”

Tyson lives with the Cook family. Tyson’s parents moved to Florida this spring, but Tyson, who is also an outstanding basketball player, didn’t want to leave Mainland, so the Cook family took him in.

“It was rough,” Tyson said. “We had to find a way for me to stay. The Cooks took me in, and now we’re living good. We’re doing big things right now.”

Tyson did big things at the state’s premier event to open the high school football season. The three-day Battle at the Beach is a showcase event that features many of the state’s top teams. Games will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Mainland and EHT kicked off at 10 a.m. under sunny skies, warm temperatures and a cooling breeze off the ocean. These teams were Thanksgiving rivals until 2019. Mainland leads the series 27-12-1 and has won five straight.

Friday morning’s contest was the first played in the state this season and although there’s plenty of football to be played, it will be hard for a player to have a more impactful three minutes this season than Tyson did as the second quarter drew to a close.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound junior caught a 22-yard TD pass over the middle from freshman quarterback John Franchini to put the Mustangs up 16-0 with 2 minutes, 33 seconds left in the second quarter. The TD pass came one play after Joe Sheeran recovered a bloop kickoff for Mainland at the EHT 26-yard line.

On EHT’s next possession, Tyson scooped up a fumble and returned it down the sideline 61 yards for a TD to give Mainland a 23-0 lead with 1:02 left in the first half.

“I saw it, picked it up and took it to the crib,” Tyson said.

Two TDs in 91 seconds is impressive, but Tyson wasn’t done with the second quarter. He picked off an Egg Harbor Township pass just before halftime.

“Jamie is a great young man,” Mainland coach Chuck Smith said. “It was nice to see him have a breakout game. We’ve been waiting for that. You always wait for that one game where a kid gets his confidence.”

Mainland came into the season with plenty of optimism. The Mustangs are ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11.

But Mainland had to adjust this week after quarterback Marlon Leslie transferred to Pleasantville.

Franchini and Cook shared the position. Franchini completed 3 of 5 passes for 57 yards. Cook, who was originally slated to play wide receiver this season, ran 12 times for 41 yards and a TD.

“We didn’t want to put a lot on the freshman’s plate,” Smith said. “He hasn’t even sat in a high school chair yet. Cohen Cook is the best athlete in our school. We tried to use packages with him, and that’s why we were rotating both guys.”

Mainland had plenty of other positives to build off. Senior running back Ja’Briel Mace ran 11 times for 86 yards and a TD. Defensive end Nick Timek and linebackers Hunter Watson and JJ Sinclair each made tackles for a loss.

The Mustangs were all smiles as they left the field just after noon Friday.

“We’ve been through a lot of ups and downs this week,” Tyson said. “It’s good that we pushed through and got the W.”