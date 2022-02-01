 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James Haney leads Atlantic City past Holy Spirit
0 Comments
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP | LATE MONDAY

James Haney leads Atlantic City past Holy Spirit

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
hsliveswimmingholder

James Haney won two individual races and contributed in two winning relays to lead the Atlantic City High School to a 138-24 victory over Holy Spirit in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division boys swim meet Monday.

Haney, Casey Nguyen, John Sahl, Kyle Graybill won the 200-meter medley relay in 2 minutes, 01.32 seconds. Graybill, Nguyen, Sahl, Haney later won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:44.89.

Haney won the 200 individual medley (2:11.96) and the 500 freestyle (4:17.61). Nguyen finished first on 100 freestyle (58.22) and 100 breastroke (1:16.89).

Atlantic City (8-3) won all 11 events.

Nguyen finished first on 100 freestyle (58.22) and 100 breastroke (1:16.89).

Holy Spirit's Sean Burns placed second in the 50 freestyle (27.17). The Vikings' Graybill won the event (26.20).

Ice hockey

Southern Reg. 5, Monroe Twp. 1: Yater Henry scored two goals and had an assis for the the Rams (9-6-2).

Ben Gautier scored once and added two assists Sean Rowland scored the first goal, and Henry made it 2-0 in the first period. Patrick Koehne also scored for the Rams.

Kyle Conover scored for Monroe (5-6-2) in the third period.

Southern's Aaron Rowland made 32 saves for the win. Monroe's William Burkshot made 26 saves.

Results

Boys swimming

Atlantic City 138, Holy Spirit 24

At Atlantic City, meters

200 Medley Relay—AC (James Haney, Casey Nguyen, John Sahl, Kyle Graybill) 2:01.32

200 Freestyle—Sahl AC 2:08.26

200 IM—Haney AC 2:11.96

50 Freestyle—Graybill AC 26.20

100 Butterfly—Tommy Pham AC 1:04.61

100 Freestyle—Nguyen AC 58.22

500 Freestyle—Haney AC 4:17.61

200 Freestyle Relay—AC (Graybill, Nguyen, Sahl, Haney) 1:44.89

100 Backstroke—Sahl AC 1:06.08

100 Breaststroke—Nguyen AC 1:16.89

400 Freestyle Relay—AC (Pham, William Harris, Jason Lieu, Lam Pham) 4:17.82

Records: Atlantic City 8-3; Holy Spirit 0-11

No. 8 Cherokee 86, No. 5 Ocean City 84

At Ocean City Aquatic and Fitness Center, meters

200 Medley Relay-C (Tony Antonelli, Andrew Burmaster, Nick Antonelli, Conor Jacob) 1:55.05

200 Freestyle-Pat Armstrong OC 2:01.72

200 IM-Michael Kelly OC 2:20.56

50 Freestyle-Ryan Hoger C 25.82

100 Butterfly-P. Armstrong OC 59.17

100 Freestyle-Gavin Neal OC 54.82

400 Freestyle-Matthew Woodside OC 4:21.22

200 Freestyle Relay-C (Jacob, Burmaster, N. Antonelli, Hoger) 1:44.88

100 Backstroke-Sean Keefer C 1:04.60

100 Breaststroke-Burmaster C 1:12.01

400 Freestyle Relay-OC (P. Armstrong, Nick Bianchi, Woodside, Neal) 3:48.75

Records-Cherokee 9-2; O.C. 11-2

Girls swimming

No. 3 Cherokee 96, No. 6 Ocean City 74

At Ocean City Aquatic and Fitness Center, meters

200 Medley Relay-C (Angeline Bui, Megan Zeiler, Abby Zane, Heather O'Day) 2:07.91

200 Freestyle-Lydia Palmer C 2:10.71

200 IM-Zane C 2:30.24

50 Freestyle-O'Day C 28.48

100 Butterfly-Zane C 1:06.12

100 Freestyle-Olivia Scherbin OC 1:00.81

400 Freestyle-Palmer C 4:45.80

200 Freestyle Relay-OC (Kelsea Cooke, Rachel Stauffer, Ryan Cooke, Scherbin) 1:56.38

100 Backstroke-Bui C 1:10.59

100 Breaststroke-Zeiler C 1:20.39

400 Freestyle Relay-C (O'Day, Zane, Julia Fanning, Palmer) 4:17.26

Records-Cherokee 8-2; O.C. 8-2

Atlantic City 129, Holy Spirit 36

At Atlantic City, meters

200 Medley Relay-AC (Kaitlynn Do, Alex Siganos, Kelsey Lipshutz, Melissa Tran) 2:31.47

200 Freestyle-Ixanna Salinas-Torres AC 2:41.14

200 IM-Anna Tran AC 2:41.92

50 Freestyle-Megan Fox AC 29.45

100 Butterfly-M. Fox AC 1:10.97

100 Freestyle-Lauren Fox AC 1:05.06

400 Freestyle-M. Tran AC 5:31.50

200 Freestyle Relay-AC (L. Fox, M. Fox, Olivia Kulakowski, A. Tran) 1:58.36

100 Backstroke-Kulakowski AC 1:12.58

100 Breaststroke-Jordan Finnerty HS 1:35.78

400 Freestyle Relay-AC (L. Fox, M. Fox, Kulakowski, A. Tran) 4:24.92

Records-Holy Spirit 0-9; A.C. 4-4

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady records that may never be broken

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News