James Haney leads Atlantic City past Holy Spirit

Results
Boys swimming
Atlantic City 138, Holy Spirit 24
At Atlantic City, meters
200 Medley Relay—AC (James Haney, Casey Nguyen, John Sahl, Kyle Graybill) 2:01.32
200 Freestyle—Sahl AC 2:08.26
200 IM—Haney AC 2:11.96
50 Freestyle—Graybill AC 26.20
100 Butterfly—Tommy Pham AC 1:04.61
100 Freestyle—Nguyen AC 58.22
500 Freestyle—Haney AC 4:17.61
200 Freestyle Relay—AC (Graybill, Nguyen, Sahl, Haney) 1:44.89
100 Backstroke—Sahl AC 1:06.08
100 Breaststroke—Nguyen AC 1:16.89
400 Freestyle Relay—AC (Pham, William Harris, Jason Lieu, Lam Pham) 4:17.82
Records: Atlantic City 8-3; Holy Spirit 0-11
No. 8 Cherokee 86, No. 5 Ocean City 84
At Ocean City Aquatic and Fitness Center, meters
200 Medley Relay-C (Tony Antonelli, Andrew Burmaster, Nick Antonelli, Conor Jacob) 1:55.05
200 Freestyle-Pat Armstrong OC 2:01.72
200 IM-Michael Kelly OC 2:20.56
50 Freestyle-Ryan Hoger C 25.82
100 Butterfly-P. Armstrong OC 59.17
100 Freestyle-Gavin Neal OC 54.82
400 Freestyle-Matthew Woodside OC 4:21.22
200 Freestyle Relay-C (Jacob, Burmaster, N. Antonelli, Hoger) 1:44.88
100 Backstroke-Sean Keefer C 1:04.60
100 Breaststroke-Burmaster C 1:12.01
400 Freestyle Relay-OC (P. Armstrong, Nick Bianchi, Woodside, Neal) 3:48.75
Records-Cherokee 9-2; O.C. 11-2
Girls swimming
No. 3 Cherokee 96, No. 6 Ocean City 74
At Ocean City Aquatic and Fitness Center, meters
200 Medley Relay-C (Angeline Bui, Megan Zeiler, Abby Zane, Heather O'Day) 2:07.91
200 Freestyle-Lydia Palmer C 2:10.71
200 IM-Zane C 2:30.24
50 Freestyle-O'Day C 28.48
100 Butterfly-Zane C 1:06.12
100 Freestyle-Olivia Scherbin OC 1:00.81
400 Freestyle-Palmer C 4:45.80
200 Freestyle Relay-OC (Kelsea Cooke, Rachel Stauffer, Ryan Cooke, Scherbin) 1:56.38
100 Backstroke-Bui C 1:10.59
100 Breaststroke-Zeiler C 1:20.39
400 Freestyle Relay-C (O'Day, Zane, Julia Fanning, Palmer) 4:17.26
Records-Cherokee 8-2; O.C. 8-2
Atlantic City 129, Holy Spirit 36
At Atlantic City, meters
200 Medley Relay-AC (Kaitlynn Do, Alex Siganos, Kelsey Lipshutz, Melissa Tran) 2:31.47
200 Freestyle-Ixanna Salinas-Torres AC 2:41.14
200 IM-Anna Tran AC 2:41.92
50 Freestyle-Megan Fox AC 29.45
100 Butterfly-M. Fox AC 1:10.97
100 Freestyle-Lauren Fox AC 1:05.06
400 Freestyle-M. Tran AC 5:31.50
200 Freestyle Relay-AC (L. Fox, M. Fox, Olivia Kulakowski, A. Tran) 1:58.36
100 Backstroke-Kulakowski AC 1:12.58
100 Breaststroke-Jordan Finnerty HS 1:35.78
400 Freestyle Relay-AC (L. Fox, M. Fox, Kulakowski, A. Tran) 4:24.92
Records-Holy Spirit 0-9; A.C. 4-4
