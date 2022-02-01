James Haney leads Atlantic City past Holy Spirit

James Haney won two individual races and contributed in two winning relays to lead the Atlantic City High School to a 138-24 victory over Holy Spirit in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division boys swim meet Monday.

Haney, Casey Nguyen, John Sahl, Kyle Graybill won the 200-meter medley relay in 2 minutes, 01.32 seconds. Graybill, Nguyen, Sahl, Haney later won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:44.89.

Haney won the 200 individual medley (2:11.96) and the 500 freestyle (4:17.61). Nguyen finished first on 100 freestyle (58.22) and 100 breastroke (1:16.89).

Atlantic City (8-3) won all 11 events.

Holy Spirit's Sean Burns placed second in the 50 freestyle (27.17). The Vikings' Graybill won the event (26.20).

Ice hockey

Southern Reg. 5, Monroe Twp. 1: Yater Henry scored two goals and had an assis for the the Rams (9-6-2).