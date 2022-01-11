Jake Slotnick helps St. Augustine defeat Absegami 55-18

Most returned this winter and made impacts Tuesday.

Kaden Naame, who won the South Region title last season, earned a 19-5 major decision over the Braves’ Matthew Sterling at 120. The Hermits’ Alex Marshall, who each placed eighth at states last season, pinned Caiden Hurley in 14 seconds at 190.

“They did well,” St. Augustine coach Bill Ward said. “(The Braves ) weren’t at full strength, but neither were we. It was a good match. Good matches within the match.”

Slotnick agreed that his teammates wrestled well but, after being off two weeks due to winter break and just starting to practice again, he said they need to get back to business, especially with their conditioning.

“We have a lot of team chemistry,” Slotnick said. “We were all freshmen at one point, now we are all juniors. We are friends off the mat. It’s just great to be around those guys.”

Absegami’s Frank Gargione pinned Colin Olivo in 58 seconds at 144. The Hermits’ Tristan McLeer earned a 10-6 decision over Julian Rivera at 150. McLeer led the bout was 6-4 and 8-6, but it was close and went down to the final seconds.

“We can build off this,” Ward said. “(The Braves) are a good team. We wrestled well, and hopefully we continue to wrestle better and better each time out.”

