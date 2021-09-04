Jaiden Brown runs for four TDs as Southern opens with big win over TR East

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Southern Regional High School football standout Jaiden Brown is normally humble, but even he had to admit his first touchdown run of the season was pretty nifty Saturday afternoon.
Brown broke up the middle, dodged two would-be tacklers, lowered his shoulder, stiff-armed another defender and spun his way across the goal line to score from 30 yards out in the first quarter.
“In the heat of the moment, I wasn’t thinking,” Brown said. “I was playing football. But after the process, I thought it was a pretty good run.”
The 6-foot, 225-pound senior went on to score three more TDs and finish with 15 carries for 113 yards, as the Rams opened the season with a 41-0 win over Toms River East in a Shore Conference non-division game.
Brown, who also excels at linebacker, is one of the Shore Conference’s top players. He’s getting interest from several Patriot and Ivy League schools.
“When you watch him play,” Southern coach Chuck Donohue said, “he blocks. He tackles. He can cover passes. He can catch the ball. He can run the ball, and he’s a leader. He’s wonderful kid, and he has really helped our program.”
Fans filled the Southern bleachers on a sunny Saturday before Labor Day to watch the season opener. The Rams were glad to see a big crowd that included Southern alumnus and current Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki. The pandemic limited attendance last season.
“It’s always great to start our season like this,” Southern senior defensive end Nate Committee said. “First game we were able to have fans at. We wanted to put on show for the hometown and show what this team is really about.”
Southern controlled Saturday’s game from the start. There were several promising performances for the Rams to build on as the season progresses.
Senior quarterback Nolan Schubiger threw a 30-yard TD pass to wide receiver Jaden Anthony to give the Rams a 7-0 lead with 4 minutes, 18 seconds left in the first quarter. With opposing defenses expected to crowd the line of scrimmage to try to stop to Brown, it’s imperative Southern be able to throw.
“You can see what defenses have to do to stop (Brown),” Donohue said. “It’s up to us to feed off of that.”
Southern played stingy defense. East did not cross midfield in the first three quarters.
Committee made two tackles for a loss. Southern defensive tackle Tristan Arthur and linebacker Kole Levy each made a tackle for a loss and recovered a fumble.
“We’re a hard-nosed defensive team,” Committee said. “We’re going to make every team earn everything on the field. They didn’t earn a whole lot today, and that’s our mindset going into the rest of the season.”
Southern plays at rival Jackson Memorial on Friday night. Jackson opened with a 20-19 loss to Freehold Borough last Thursday.
With Saturday’s win, Southern showed it has the potential to be a contender in what so far appears to be a wide-open South Jersey Group V playoff bracket.
“I want to win the championship,” Brown said. “That’s every high school kid’s dream.”
Toms River East 0 0 0 0—0
Southern Regional 14 7 13 7 – 41
FIRST QUARTER
SR—Anthony 30 pass from Schubiger (Anthony kick)
SR—Brown 30 run (Anthony kick)
SECOND QUARTER
SR—Brown 1 run (Anthony kick)
THIRD QUARTER
SR—Brown 9 run (Anthony kick)
SR—Brown 1 run (kick missed)
FOURTH QUARTER
SR—Murray 2 run (Anthony kick)
Contact: 609-272-7185
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.