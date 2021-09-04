Jaiden Brown runs for four TDs as Southern opens with big win over TR East

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Southern Regional High School football standout Jaiden Brown is normally humble, but even he had to admit his first touchdown run of the season was pretty nifty Saturday afternoon.

Brown broke up the middle, dodged two would-be tacklers, lowered his shoulder, stiff-armed another defender and spun his way across the goal line to score from 30 yards out in the first quarter.

“In the heat of the moment, I wasn’t thinking,” Brown said. “I was playing football. But after the process, I thought it was a pretty good run.”

The 6-foot, 225-pound senior went on to score three more TDs and finish with 15 carries for 113 yards, as the Rams opened the season with a 41-0 win over Toms River East in a Shore Conference non-division game.

Brown, who also excels at linebacker, is one of the Shore Conference’s top players. He’s getting interest from several Patriot and Ivy League schools.

“When you watch him play,” Southern coach Chuck Donohue said, “he blocks. He tackles. He can cover passes. He can catch the ball. He can run the ball, and he’s a leader. He’s wonderful kid, and he has really helped our program.”