Jaiden Abrams scores three TDS, leads No. 6 Hammonton over Millville

Hammonton coach Jim Raso said his team hasn’t seen the type of speed that Millville had Friday. Raso praised the Thunderbolts for how they started, their game plan and how they put the pressure on the Blue Devils.

“I think as the second half went on, our guys wore them down a bit,” Raso said. “That’s a dedication to their hard work. … It's a close group, especially the seniors. I love being around them, and I love coaching these guys.”

Millville dominated the first half on offense and defense. Hammonton, which received the opening kickoff and had four drives, only reached the Millville red zone once, which resulted in a touchdown.

The Blue Devils punted twice in the first half.

Millville scored on its first two offensive drives — a 20-yard pass from Nate Robbins to Tiyon Cephas to cap an eight-play, 83-yard drive and a 9-yard run into the end zone by standout running back LeQuint Allen.

Allen made two crucial catches (a 17-yarder and a 10-yarder) to set up Cephas' score. Cephas, a junior wide receiver, also had a 2-point conversion catch after Allen’s run to make it 14-0.

But Millville fumbled on its next offensive possession when they were driving down the field and potentially could have taken a three-score lead.