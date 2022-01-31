 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jahmir Smith sparks Holy Spirit to fourth straight win
Jahmir Smith sparks Holy Spirit to fourth straight win

Mainland Holy Spirit Boys Basketball

Mainland Regional High School plays Holy Spirit in boys basketball in Linwood, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)

 VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS

The Holy Spirit High School boys basketball team won its fourth straight with a 57-45 win over Mainland Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game.

Jahmir Smith scored 17 to lead Spirit, which improved to 9-5. Jayden Llanos and Jamil Wilkins each scored 11 for the winning Spartans. Tim Travagline scored 14 for Mainland (8-8).

Mainland Regional 9 9 14 13 – 45

Holy Spirit 14 8 16 19 - 57

ML- Ordille 3, Rodgers 7, Cook 4, Tyson 4, Travagline 14, Myers 13

HS-Smith 17, Wilkins 11, K. Gilliam 9, Llanos 11, Coles 3, Kane 4, Roseborough 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
