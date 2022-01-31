Jahmir Smith sparks Holy Spirit to fourth straight win

The Holy Spirit High School boys basketball team won its fourth straight with a 57-45 win over Mainland Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game.
Jahmir Smith scored 17 to lead Spirit, which improved to 9-5. Jayden Llanos and Jamil Wilkins each scored 11 for the winning Spartans. Tim Travagline scored 14 for Mainland (8-8).
Mainland Regional 9 9 14 13 – 45
Holy Spirit 14 8 16 19 - 57
ML- Ordille 3, Rodgers 7, Cook 4, Tyson 4, Travagline 14, Myers 13
HS-Smith 17, Wilkins 11, K. Gilliam 9, Llanos 11, Coles 3, Kane 4, Roseborough 2
