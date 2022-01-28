Jada Hill, Ashley Nicolichia each score 12, Cedar Creek edges Millville: Roundup

Jada Hill and Ashley Nicolichia each scored 12 points to lead Cedar Creek High School to a 37-33 victory over Millville in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision girls basketball game Friday.
It was the second straight win for the Pirates (5-8).
Nyasia Hill scored six for Cedar Creek, which led 16-12 at halftime. Lexi Sears scored four. Kileen McNeill scored one.
Aaniyah Street scored a game-high 15 for the Thunderbolts (5-9). Brianee Edwards and Brooke Joslin each scored five. Julianna Wilson (four) and Camyre Allen (one) also scored for Millville.
Wildwood Catholic 43, Pennsville 30: Kaci Mikulski scored 13, including three 3-pointers, for the Crusaders (12-4). Ava Vogdes and Ella McCabe each added eight. Carly Murphy scored five. Mylee Moore (four), Kimmy Casiello (three) and Reagan Flickinger (two) also scored for Wildwood Catholic.
Ryane Wood scored 14 for Pennsville (9-4). Jazmin Moore scored six.
Triton Reg. 51, Cumberland Reg. 21: Broghan Henry, Rylee Shappell and Deb Beecher each scored 10 for Triton (6-7). Isabella Angelucci added nine. For the Colts (1-13), Dinyan Brisbane scored seven. Grace Albert (five), Amanda Volk (four), Cioni Simmons (three) and Courtney Gillenwater (two) also scored for Cumberland.
Boys basketball
Barnegat 53, Toms River South 45 OT: The Bengals (4-10) trailed 35-22 midway through the third quarter but outscored Toms River South (4-10) 17-8 in the fourth quarter. Shikeith Gordon made a game-tying 3 with three seconds remaining to force overtime. Gordon finished with 10 points, including two 3s.
Logan Kreudl scored a team-leading 13 for Barnegat. Mason Krey added nine, all on 3-pointers. Cole Toddings scored seven. Jamari Smith (six), Johnnel Johnson (four) and Gabe Terry and Joseph Bivins (two each) also scored for the Bengals.
Gavin Miglioli scored a game-high 19 for Toms River South. Maziah Brown-Height contributed nine.
Paulsboro 54, Wildwood 41: Ernie Troiano scored 15 to go with eight rebounds and three assists for the Warriors (9-6). Dom Troiano scored 11 and grabbed five rebounds. Junior Hans scored eight. Jordan Fusik added seven. Josh Vallese grabbed five rebounds.
Wildwood trailed 30-13 at halftime.
Keyshun Sanders scored a game-high 29, grabbed eight rebounds and finished with seven steals for the Red Raiders (14-2). Rocco Pellegrini grabbed nine rebounds and scored six.
Lacey Twp. 72, Lakewood 45: Chris Venturoso scored 22 and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Lions (6-8). Troy Buxton scored 19 to go with seven rebounds and three steals. Dylan Hall finished with 10 steals, eight points, five rebounds and four steals. Michael Yorke scored seven to go with five rebounds and four assists. Logan Hupke (four), Connor Davis (three) and Logan Brash (two) also scored for Lacey.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.