Jada Hill, Ashley Nicolichia each score 12, Cedar Creek edges Millville: Roundup

Boys basketball

Barnegat 53, Toms River South 45 OT: The Bengals (4-10) trailed 35-22 midway through the third quarter but outscored Toms River South (4-10) 17-8 in the fourth quarter. Shikeith Gordon made a game-tying 3 with three seconds remaining to force overtime. Gordon finished with 10 points, including two 3s.

Logan Kreudl scored a team-leading 13 for Barnegat. Mason Krey added nine, all on 3-pointers. Cole Toddings scored seven. Jamari Smith (six), Johnnel Johnson (four) and Gabe Terry and Joseph Bivins (two each) also scored for the Bengals.

Gavin Miglioli scored a game-high 19 for Toms River South. Maziah Brown-Height contributed nine.

Paulsboro 54, Wildwood 41: Ernie Troiano scored 15 to go with eight rebounds and three assists for the Warriors (9-6). Dom Troiano scored 11 and grabbed five rebounds. Junior Hans scored eight. Jordan Fusik added seven. Josh Vallese grabbed five rebounds.

Wildwood trailed 30-13 at halftime.

Keyshun Sanders scored a game-high 29, grabbed eight rebounds and finished with seven steals for the Red Raiders (14-2). Rocco Pellegrini grabbed nine rebounds and scored six.