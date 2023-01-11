Jada Elston scores 17, Middle Township beats Absgemi in key CAL National contest

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — After a second-quarter surge Wednesday, the Middle Township High School girls basketball team earned an important divisional win.

Jada Elston scored 17 points to lead the Panthers to a 48-30 victory over Absegami in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game. Elston also had five steals.

Middle (10-3, 4-1 National) is ranked ninth in The Press Elite 11. The Braves fell to 6-5 (1-4). The win helped Middle keep pace with Mainland Regional (9-2, 3-1) and Wildwood Catholic (10-1, 4-1), who are doing just as well in the division.

Middle had a 13-0 run in the second quarter.

“Every conference game is important, and you have to win your home games,” Middle coach John Leahy said. “Absegami has a good team. We know every night we are in for a dogfight, and you have to win your home games.”

Middle lost to Ocean City on Monday after winning five straight games. So, Leahy was pleased with the way his players responded Wednesday.

Elston went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line and made three 3s. The 17-year-old senior and her teammates knew this game was important.

“There are no gimmies on our schedule, especially in our division,” Elston said. “We just have to make sure we protect home court and get the job done.”

Elston made back-to-back 3s in the first quarter to give Middle a 6-0 lead. The Panthers led 10-5 after the first, but the Braves tied the game 10-10 in the second after Reese Downey’s 3-pointer. Hannah Cappelletti made a 3 to give Middle a 13-10 lead, but the Braves’ Allison Osorio made a 3 to tie the score 13-13.

The Panthers then went on a 15-1 run to close out the quarter. McKenzie Palek scored seven in the run, and Elston added five. Cappelletti made two 3s as Middle led 28-14 at halftime.

“I feel like we strung together a couple of stops,” Leahy said. “And we found a couple easy baskets in transition. Hannah hit a couple 3s in the quarter, and it loosened up the defense a little bit. Most of the time it’s just about us playing a little faster and just finishing.”

Middle outshot Absegami 20-16 in the second half. Besides the second, the other three quarters were competitive. The second-quarter run was the difference.

“We’ve made a great focus this year on just staying in tune and making sure we run our stuff and see the looks and make plays for one another,” Elston said.

Cappelletti and McKenzie Palek each scored 11. Cappelletti made three 3s and added five assists. CC DiMauro scored five, and Abbey Cappelletti and Mia Elisano each added two.

Madison Palek grabbed nine rebounds.

“Anytime you win, and again when you look at the competitiveness in our conference, you are going to take any win you can and bank it and learn from it,” Leahy said. “I thought we did a lot of good things, but we still have a lot to work on to get better and reach our goals.”

Downey scored 10 for Absegami, and Julia Hartman added seven. Allison Osorio scored five, and Analise Myles added three. Jaidah Garrett and Kaylynn Blackwell (two each) and Maka Wokocha (one) also scored.

“We all worked together and talked and got some big shots,” Elston said. “It was a good win for us to get us going.”