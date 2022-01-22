Jada Elston scores 16, Middle tops OLMA: Roundup

The Middle Township High School girls basketball team beat visiting Our Lady of Mercy Academy 57-46 on Saturday in a Cape-Atlantic League matchup.
Jada Elston led the Panthers (7-5) with 16 points. Elston had seven points in the second quarter as Middle took a 31-18 halftime lead.
Kylie Graham and Jyanna Bennett each added 10, and Mia Elisano had seven. Izzy Toland scored four, and Brianna Robinson had four.
For the Villagers (6-5), Madelynne Bernhardt scored 16 points, Drew Coyle contributed nine and Olivia Fiocchi had six. Madison Palek and Angelina Dragone each added four.
Lacey Twp. 44, Washington Twp. 32: Sarah Zimmerman scored 14 and grabbed eight rebounds for the Lions (8-4) in a South vs. Shore Showcase game. She added three stals. Maddie Bell scored 11 and grabbed 10 rebounds for the double-double. Riley Mahan scored eight. Riley Giordano added six points, five assists, four steals and two rebounds. Reece Paget scored three. Madison MacGillivray scored two.
Marissa Lucca scored a game-high 15 for Washington Township (4-7).
Egg Harbor Twp. 50, Cedar Creek 15: Lyla Brown scored 15 for the Eagles (5-6). Amelia Zinckgraf scored nine. Ava Kraybill scored seven. Kierstyn Zinckgraf added six points. Lindsay Dodd and Kara Wilson each scored four. Eva Derbyshire scored three, Katie Keenan added two.
Nyasia Hill scored five for the Pirates (3-7). Emonie Taylor (four), Laskyra Winters (three), Ashley Nicolichia (two) and Kileen McNeill (one) also scored for Cedar Creek.
Atlantic Christian 40, Pleasantville 16: Evangelina Kim scored 18 to go with three steals and three rebounds for the Cougars. Paige Noble scored 11, grabbed five rebounds, three steals and three assists. Maddie DeNick grabbed 16 rebounds to go with nine points and eight blocks. Daniella Ajayi: grabbed six rebounds.
Naosa Cherry scored 10. Thalia Rodriguez (three), Keanni Dupont (two) and Klaliya Hakiskin (one) also scored for Pleasantville.
Matawan 37, Barnegat 27: The score was tied at 23-23 after three quarters, but host Matawan (3-9) outscored the Bengals 14-4 in the fourth quarter. For Barnegat (5-4), Emma Thornton led with 16 points and eight rebounds. Cara McCoy added eight points and five rebounds and Isabel Guiro scored three and had four assists.
Wrestling
Williamstown quad-meet
Williamstown 72, St. Joseph 7
106—Tyler Hildebrandt W by forfeit
113—Nick Wise W by forfeit
120—John Hildebrandt W by forfeit
126—Carlos Frontado W by forfeit
132—Michael Davidson W p. Doug Farinaccio (3:51)
138—Tyler Devers W by forfeit
144—Anthony Iacovone W by forfeit
150—Joe Hatefi W by forfeit
157—Nick Melchiore SJ d. Keaton Aucello (15-13)
165—Deryk Hannold W by forfeit
175—Jaxon Colbert W by forfeit
190—Mason Brown W p. Gavin Steiner (0:26)
215—Dalton Titlemore W by forfeit
285—Bryan Butkus SJ md. Jacob Dunn (8-0)
Note: Lindenwold and Winslow also competed in the quad-meet. Not all results were available
Vineland quad meet
Middle Township 64, Vineland 16
106—Josh Kinchen V p. Dante Jackson 3:12
113—Dominic Bosco V md. Connor Rowlands 16-4
120—Gabe Baldosaro V by forfeit
126—Donnie Nelson MT p. Everett Cronk 5:50
132—X’Zavier Swinton MT p. Andrew Higgs 0:30
138—Owen Hass MT p. Alejandro Calderon 5:35
144—Adrien Laboy MT p. Noah Cruz 4:30
150—Alick Killian MT p. Xavier Lugo 1:18
157—Ashton Meltzer MT p. Lionel Powell 1:59
165—Brian Juzaitis MT p. Austin Nordberg 3:15
175—Isaac White MT p. Josean Serrano-Cruz 1:10
190—Maximus Adelizzi MT by forfeit
215—David Giulian MT p. Joseph Egbeh 0:30
285—Kani Perry MT by forfeit
Middle Township 37, Pennsville 36
106—Tighe P md Jackson 14-1
113—Rowlands MT d. Daniels 6-5
120—Hall P p. Courtney Bowyer 0:32
126—Morgan P p. Nelson 0:48
132—Aldana P md. Swinton 10-0
138—Painter P p. Hass 0:48
144—Troy Murray MT by forfeit
150—Laboy MT by forfeit
157—Killian MT by forfeit
165—Juzaitis MT d. Emery 5-0
175—Ecret p. White 1:10
190—Adelizzi MT p. Baker 0:28
215—Giulian MT by forfeit
285—Watson P p. Perry 0:55
Collingswood 52 Middle Township 18
106—Katz C by forfeit
113—Plotts C md. Rowlands 9-0
120—Townsend C by forfeit
126—Miraglia C p. Nelson 3:25
132—Malinowski C md. Swinton 14-4
138—Pilla C p. Hass 5:58
144—Laboy MT p. Eife 3:19
150—Killian MT p. J Roseboro 1:18
157—Leek C p. Meltzer 1:59
165—Kitchell C tf. Juzaitis 15-0
175—Rodgers C p. White 1:10
190—Giulian MT d. Gregg 5-0
215—Gallardo C d. Adelizzi 9-2
285—Perry MT by forfeit
Jack Welch Duals
Egg Harbor Township 37.0 Cinnaminson 34.0
106—Peter Steed (EGHA) over Ethan Mccaffrey (Fall 0:36)
113—Thomas Lorimer (CINN) over Cole Dugan (Fall 1:28)
120—Sean Dever (EGHA) over Dylan Vallone (Fall 1:17)
126—Matt Dugan (EGHA) over Mitchell Dalesio (SV-1 2-0)1
132—Patrick Ghegan (CINN) over Xavier Meneses-Fedeli (Fall 2:00)
138—Samuel Kotch (CINN) over Alexander Guerra (Fall 1:19)
144—Vincent Faldetta (EGHA) over Eoin Toryk (Dec 5-2)
150—Nicholas Faldetta (EGHA) over Eddie Frey (MD 9-1)
157—Justus Bird (EGHA) over Evan Reed (TF 17-1 5:38)
165—Isaiah Ruiz (CINN) over Calvin Johnson (Fall 1:48)
175—Micah Bird (EGHA) over Christopher White (MD 12-0)
190—Colton Urwiler (CINN) over Eric Russ (MD 8-0)
215—Donald Revill (CINN) over Matthew Marshall (Fall 3:07)
285—Eric Castro (EGHA) over Luke Smith (Fall 1:42)
Delran 34.0 Egg Harbor Township 34.0
(Delran wins on the tiebreaker of more wins, 8-6)
106—Peter Steed (EGHA) over (DELR) (For.)
113—Justin Scotton (DELR) over Cole Dugan (Fall 3:51)
120—Sean Dever (EGHA) over Gabriel McNeil (Fall 0:29)
126—Paul Pereira (DELR) over matt Dugan (MD 10-0)
132—Sean Meldrum (DELR) over Xavier Meneses-Fedeli (Fall 1:03)
138—Vincent Faldetta (EGHA) over Raymond Olah (MD 14-5)
144—Drew Roskos (DELR) over Alexander Guerra (Fall 0:32)
150—Nicholas Faldetta (EGHA) over Jared Scotton (Fall 2:39)
157—Dominik Milam (DELR) over Justus Bird (Dec 8-4)
165—Luke Theis (DELR) over Calvin Johnson (Dec 4-0)
175—Micah Bird (EGHA) over Victor Rizzo (Fall 4:26)
190—Ryan Clarke (DELR) over Eric Russ (Dec 4-1)
215—Joseph Vasconcelos (DELR) over Matthew Marshall (TB-1 3-2)
285—Eric Castro (EGHA) over (DELR) (For.)
Pinelands Regional quad
Hammonton 51, Pinelands Regional 25
106—Justin Flood (HAMM) over (PIRE) (For.)
113—Luca Giagunto (HAMM) over Michael Platti (TF 17-2 3:09)
120—Josiah Hart (PIRE) over Frank Italiano (Fall 0:51)
126—Mason Livio (PIRE) over Vincenzo Cirillo (TF 15-0 5:15)
132—Jake Greenberg (PIRE) over Brett Stansbury (Dec 4-2)
138—Gio Rosetti (PIRE) over Ryan Stanziale (TF 15-0 4:16)
144—Edwin Flores (HAMM) over Antonio Esposito (Fall 0:11)
150—Edward Niedoba (HAMM) over Nathan Ruf (Fall 0:46)
157—William Way (HAMM) over Nick Sheridan (MD 9-0)
165—Gavin Wagner (PIRE) over Kevin Watson (Fall 5:17)
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.