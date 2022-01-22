Jada Elston scores 16, Middle tops OLMA: Roundup

The Middle Township High School girls basketball team beat visiting Our Lady of Mercy Academy 57-46 on Saturday in a Cape-Atlantic League matchup.

Jada Elston led the Panthers (7-5) with 16 points. Elston had seven points in the second quarter as Middle took a 31-18 halftime lead.

Kylie Graham and Jyanna Bennett each added 10, and Mia Elisano had seven. Izzy Toland scored four, and Brianna Robinson had four.

For the Villagers (6-5), Madelynne Bernhardt scored 16 points, Drew Coyle contributed nine and Olivia Fiocchi had six. Madison Palek and Angelina Dragone each added four.

Lacey Twp. 44, Washington Twp. 32: Sarah Zimmerman scored 14 and grabbed eight rebounds for the Lions (8-4) in a South vs. Shore Showcase game. She added three stals. Maddie Bell scored 11 and grabbed 10 rebounds for the double-double. Riley Mahan scored eight. Riley Giordano added six points, five assists, four steals and two rebounds. Reece Paget scored three. Madison MacGillivray scored two.

Marissa Lucca scored a game-high 15 for Washington Township (4-7).