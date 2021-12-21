Jada Elston leads Middle past Hammonton: Late Monday roundup

Jada Elston scored a team-leading 21 points to lead the Middle Township High School girls basketball team to a 52-38 victory over Hammonton in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game Monday.
Elston added eight rebounds.
Mia Elisano scored nine and grabbed six rebounds for the Panthers (2-0). Ciara DiMauro and Kylie Graham each scored six. Brianna Robinson and Isabelle Toland each scored five. Middle led 28-13 at halftime.
Emma Peretti led the Blue Devils (0-1) with 21 points. Giada Palmieri scored eight, including two 3-pointers. Sofia Purvis (four), Ava Divello (three), and Shamaya Simola (two) also scored for Hammonton. Robinson and DiMauro each added five steals.
Lacey Twp. 52, Pinelands Reg. 29: Sarah Zimmerman and Riley Giordano each scored 14 for Lacey (3-0). Zimmerman added 10 rebounds and six steals. Giordano grabbed three rebounds, three assists and three steals. Riley Mahan scored nine points, grabbed four rebounds and had three assists. Katie Patterson added five points. Bridget Dudas scored 21 for Pinelands (0-2).
Egg Harbor Twp. 56, Buena Reg. 16: Amelia Zinckgraf led EHT (1-1) with 15 points. Freshman Lyla Brown added 13. Averie Harding, Kara Wilson and Katie Keenan each scored six. For Buena (0-1), Autumn Saunders and Adriana Capone each scored six.
Millville 46, Bridgeton 31: Julianna Wilson scored a game-high 17 for the Thunderbolts (1-1). Brooke Joslin added 10 points. Camyre Allen scored eight. Aaniyah Street added five points. Brianee Edwards, Dah'Jhane Williams and San’aa Doss each finished with two points.
Millville led 22-13 at halftime.
Nijah Tanksley led the Bulldogs (1-1) with 11 points. Ry'Nayjah Sydnor scored 10. Jamya Mosley and Clar'nayja Acevedo each scored four points. Adelina Wilks scored two.
Boys basketball
No. 6 Holy Spirit 54, Hammonton 44: Holy Spirit's Ky Gilliam led all scorers with 19 points. Jahmir Smith added 13 points and Jamil Wilkins scored 10. Other scorers for the Spartans were Rocco Arici (four), Emmett Kane (three), Frank Gilliam and Sean Kane (two each) and Jayden Llanos (one). Holy Spirit (1-0) led 30-22 at halftime. For Hammonton (1-1), John Andoloro scored 18 points. Kenny Smith scored 10. Tyler Lowe added seven points. Jaron Hill scored four. Andrew Delaney and Erik Pabon each scored two. Declan Roeder scored one.
Holy Spirit is ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11.
No. 7 St. Joseph 61, Cedar Creek 45: Arnaldo Rodriguez scored a game-high 24 for the Wildcats (2-0). Ja'son Prevard scored 16. Majid Abdur-Rahim added nine points. Jared Demara scored eight points. Ian Harvey Williams and Myles Solomon each added two points. The Wildcats are ranked Np. 7 in The Elite 11.
Ramar Cook Jones led with 11 points for the Pirates (0-1). Sean Snyder scored nine. Dustin Anderson added eight points. Julian Nunez scored six. Landon Kurz (four), Andrew Ciseck-Gaeckle (three), Jeffrey Marano (two) and Michael Ferriola-Brosh (one) also scored for Cedar Creek.
Ocean City 47, Cape May Tech 41: Omero Chevere scored 15 for the Red Raiders (2-1). Dylan Schlatter and Sean Sakers each scored 11. Ocean City led 24-11 at halftime.
Patrick Bean scored 19 and made for 3s for Cape May Tech. Dylan Delvecchio added 13 points, Luke Czarnecki (four), James Murray (three) and Joe’l Hutchinson (two) also scored.
Lower Cape May Reg. 68, Bridgeton 48: Archie Lawler scored a game-high 30 for the Caper Tigers (1-2). Jacob Bey scored 19. Macky Bonner added nine points. Kamauri Wright and Braswell Thomas each scored five. Lower scored 23 third-quarter points to take a 54-34 lead.
Bridgeton fell to 1-1.
No. 4 St. Augustine 72, ACIT 52: Ethan Fox scored 12 for the Hermits (2-0). Ife Okebiorun, Semaj Bethea, Aaron Bullock and Elijah Brown each added 10 points. St. Augustine, ranked No. 4 in The Elite 11, led 29-21 at halftime.
Desi Stroud and Jayden Lopez each scored 14 for ACIT (1-1). Nasir Tucker added 10 points. Jameil Quintana scored seven. Jevon Ryther (three) and Zaheer Owens and Zahir Davis-Roberts (two each) also scored for the Red Hawks.
Millville 49, Oakcrest 39: Khalon Foster scored 14 for the Thunderbolts (2-0). He added six rebounds and two assists. Jaden Merrill led with 14 rebounds and added 11 points for the double-double. Jabbar Barriento and Calem Bowman each scored six. Ta'Ron Haile added five points and four rebounds. Raquan Ford scored four. Jabbar Barriento added three points.
Oakcrest (0-2) trailed 18-13 at halftime.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.