Jada Elston leads Middle past Hammonton: Late Monday roundup

Ramar Cook Jones led with 11 points for the Pirates (0-1). Sean Snyder scored nine. Dustin Anderson added eight points. Julian Nunez scored six. Landon Kurz (four), Andrew Ciseck-Gaeckle (three), Jeffrey Marano (two) and Michael Ferriola-Brosh (one) also scored for Cedar Creek.

Ocean City 47, Cape May Tech 41: Omero Chevere scored 15 for the Red Raiders (2-1). Dylan Schlatter and Sean Sakers each scored 11. Ocean City led 24-11 at halftime.

Patrick Bean scored 19 and made for 3s for Cape May Tech. Dylan Delvecchio added 13 points, Luke Czarnecki (four), James Murray (three) and Joe’l Hutchinson (two) also scored.

Lower Cape May Reg. 68, Bridgeton 48: Archie Lawler scored a game-high 30 for the Caper Tigers (1-2). Jacob Bey scored 19. Macky Bonner added nine points. Kamauri Wright and Braswell Thomas each scored five. Lower scored 23 third-quarter points to take a 54-34 lead.

Bridgeton fell to 1-1.

No. 4 St. Augustine 72, ACIT 52: Ethan Fox scored 12 for the Hermits (2-0). Ife Okebiorun, Semaj Bethea, Aaron Bullock and Elijah Brown each added 10 points. St. Augustine, ranked No. 4 in The Elite 11, led 29-21 at halftime.