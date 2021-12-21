 Skip to main content
Jada Elston leads Middle past Hammonton: Late Monday roundup
Jada Elston leads Middle past Hammonton: Late Monday roundup

Jada Elston scored a team-leading 21 points to lead the Middle Township High School girls basketball team to a 52-38 victory over Hammonton in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game Monday.

Elston added eight rebounds. 

Mia Elisano scored nine and grabbed six rebounds for the Panthers (2-0). Ciara DiMauro and Kylie Graham each scored six. Brianna Robinson and Isabelle Toland each scored five. Middle led 28-13 at halftime. 

Emma Peretti led the Blue Devils (0-1) with 21 points. Giada Palmieri scored eight, including two 3-pointers. Sofia Purvis (four), Ava Divello (three), and Shamaya Simola (two) also scored for Hammonton. Robinson and DiMauro each added five steals. 

Lacey Twp. 52, Pinelands Reg. 29: Sarah Zimmerman and Riley Giordano each scored 14 for Lacey (3-0). Zimmerman added 10 rebounds and six steals. Giordano grabbed three rebounds, three assists and three steals. Riley Mahan scored nine points, grabbed four rebounds and had three assists. Katie Patterson added five points. Bridget Dudas scored 21 for Pinelands (0-2).

Egg Harbor Twp. 56, Buena Reg. 16: Amelia Zinckgraf led EHT (1-1) with 15 points. Freshman Lyla Brown added 13. Averie Harding, Kara Wilson and Katie Keenan each scored six. For Buena (0-1), Autumn Saunders and Adriana Capone each scored six.

Millville 46, Bridgeton 31: Julianna Wilson scored a game-high 17 for the Thunderbolts (1-1). Brooke Joslin added 10 points. Camyre Allen scored eight. Aaniyah Street added five points. Brianee Edwards, Dah'Jhane Williams and San’aa Doss each finished with two points.

Millville led 22-13 at halftime.

Nijah Tanksley led the Bulldogs (1-1) with 11 points. Ry'Nayjah Sydnor scored 10. Jamya Mosley and Clar'nayja Acevedo each scored four points. Adelina Wilks scored two.

Boys basketball

No. 6 Holy Spirit 54, Hammonton 44: Holy Spirit's Ky Gilliam led all scorers with 19 points. Jahmir Smith added 13 points and Jamil Wilkins scored 10. Other scorers for the Spartans were Rocco Arici (four), Emmett Kane (three), Frank Gilliam and Sean Kane (two each) and Jayden Llanos (one). Holy Spirit (1-0) led 30-22 at halftime. For Hammonton (1-1), John Andoloro scored 18 points. Kenny Smith scored 10. Tyler Lowe added seven points. Jaron Hill scored four. Andrew Delaney and Erik Pabon each scored two. Declan Roeder scored one.

Holy Spirit is ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11.

No. 7 St. Joseph 61, Cedar Creek 45: Arnaldo Rodriguez scored a game-high 24 for the Wildcats (2-0). Ja'son Prevard scored 16. Majid Abdur-Rahim added nine points. Jared Demara scored eight points. Ian Harvey Williams and Myles Solomon each added two points. The Wildcats are ranked Np. 7 in The Elite 11. 

Ramar Cook Jones led with 11 points for the Pirates (0-1). Sean Snyder scored nine. Dustin Anderson added eight points. Julian Nunez scored six. Landon Kurz (four), Andrew Ciseck-Gaeckle (three), Jeffrey Marano (two) and Michael Ferriola-Brosh (one) also scored for Cedar Creek.

Ocean City 47, Cape May Tech 41: Omero Chevere scored 15 for the Red Raiders (2-1). Dylan Schlatter and Sean Sakers each scored 11. Ocean City led 24-11 at halftime.

Patrick Bean scored 19 and made for 3s for Cape May Tech. Dylan Delvecchio added 13 points, Luke Czarnecki (four), James Murray (three) and Joe’l Hutchinson (two) also scored.

Lower Cape May Reg. 68, Bridgeton 48: Archie Lawler scored a game-high 30 for the Caper Tigers (1-2). Jacob Bey scored 19. Macky Bonner added nine points. Kamauri Wright and Braswell Thomas each scored five. Lower scored 23 third-quarter points to take a 54-34 lead.

Bridgeton fell to 1-1.

No. 4 St. Augustine 72, ACIT 52: Ethan Fox scored 12 for the Hermits (2-0). Ife Okebiorun, Semaj Bethea, Aaron Bullock and Elijah Brown each added 10 points. St. Augustine, ranked No. 4 in The Elite 11, led 29-21 at halftime.

Desi Stroud and Jayden Lopez each scored 14 for ACIT (1-1). Nasir Tucker added 10 points. Jameil Quintana scored seven. Jevon Ryther (three) and Zaheer Owens and Zahir Davis-Roberts (two each) also scored for the Red Hawks.

Millville 49, Oakcrest 39: Khalon Foster scored 14 for the Thunderbolts (2-0). He added six rebounds and two assists. Jaden Merrill led with 14 rebounds and added 11 points for the double-double. Jabbar Barriento and Calem Bowman each scored six. Ta'Ron Haile added five points and four rebounds. Raquan Ford scored four. Jabbar Barriento added three points.

Oakcrest (0-2) trailed 18-13 at halftime.

Swimming, bowling

Girls swimming

Vineland 96, Atlantic City 74

At Vineland, meters

200 Medley Relay-V (Lena Luciano, Isabela Saltar, Ava Levari, Ava Luciano) 2:11.75

200 Freestyle-Lauren Fox AC 2:20.23

200 IM-Megan Fox AC 2:34.26

50 Freestyle-A. Luciano V 28.10

100 Butterfly-Levari V 1:10.66

100 Freestyle-M. Fox AC 1:00.11

400 Freestyle-L. Luciano V 4:47.18

200 Freestyle Relay-V (A. Luciano, L. Luciano, Ava Smith, Levari) 1:56.05

100 Backstroke-Anna Tran AC 1:11.65

100 Breaststroke-Saltar V 1:25.10

400 Freestyle relay-AC (M. Fox, Olivia Kulakowski, L. Fox, Tran) 4:19.50

Records-Vineland 5-0.

Ocean City 137, Holy Spirit 27

At Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center, meters

200 Medley Relay-OC (Ryan Cooke, Julianna Duff, Olivia Scherbin, Mia Buonadonna) 2:16.32

200 Freestyle-Rachel Stauffer OC 2:31.89

200 IM-Kelsea Cooke OC 2:46.72

50 Freestyle-Sophia Petrov OC 31.46

100 Butterfly-Scherbin OC 1:11.16

100 Freestyle-Stauffer OC 1:08.67

400 Freestyle-Buonadonna OC 5:20.61

200 Freestyle Relay-OC (K. Cooke, Stauffer, Vanna Kelly, Scherbin) 2:03.13

100 Backstroke-Jessica Scott OC 1:22.63

100 Breaststroke-Lilly Teofanova OC 1:34.53

400 Freestyle relay-OC (Buonadonna, Petrov, R. Cooke, K. Cooke) 4:33.56

Records-Holy Spirit 0-3; O.C. 4-0.

Our Lady of Mercy 115, Cape May. Tech 43

200 Medley Relay-O (Isabella Rossi, Sarah Kern, Lana Davidson, Eliza McDonough) 1:58.05

200 Freestyle-Nikki Carpenter O 2:14.12

200 IM-Kern O 2:27.57

50 Freestyle-Rossi O 25.59

100 Butterfly-Davidson O1:03.31

100 Freestyle-Carpenter O 1:00.40

500 Freestyle-Carley Volkmann O 6:25.85

200 Freestyle Relay-O (Carpenter, Caitlin Harigel, Lauren Triesta, Davidson) 2:03.43

100 Backstroke-Rossi O 1:00.46

100 Breastroke-McDonough O 1:14.24

400 Freestyle Relay-O (Carpenter, Aaliyah Burd, Triesta, Volkmann) 4:.34.04

Records-OLMA 2-0.

Boys swimming

Ocean City 137, Holy Spirit 23

At Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center, meters

200 Medley Relay-OC (Tommy Armstrong, Gavin Neal, Mo Levin, Matthew Woodside) 2:01.42

200 Freestyle-Colin Abbott OC 2:26.96

200 IM-T. Armstrong OC 2:34.24

50 Freestyle-Neal OC 25.27

100 Butterfly-Pat Armstrong OC 1:01.35

100 Freestyle-Woodside OC 59.02

400 Freestyle-Brett Heritage OC 5:21.95

200 Freestyle Relay-OC (P. Armstrong, Neal, Nick Bianchi, Jackson Agnellini) 1:44.33

100 Backstroke-Michael Kelly OC 1:08.70

100 Breaststroke-Abbott OC 1:22.22

400 Freestyle relay-OC (P. Armstrong, Kelly, Woodside, Neal) 4:07.20

Records-Holy Spirit 0-3; O.C. 5-0.

Boys bowling

Hammonton 3, Gloucester Tech 1: H: Michael Parker (567, 192), James Colasurdo (547, 233), Tyler Puccio (549, 232); G: Trevor Connors (528, 225), Brett Gordon (527, 211).

Records-Hammonon 7-0-1; Gloucester Tech 7-2.

Girls bowling

Gloucester Tech 4, Hammonton 0: G: Megan Prettyman (592, 226), Gianna McGahan (570, 223); H: Emily Stanziale (376, 158), Violet Speakman (375, 136), Rylie Lancetta (363, 137).

Records-Gloucester Tech 8-0; Hammonton 3-3-2

