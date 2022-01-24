Jada Elston has big night for Middle; ACIT's Grace Speer scores 1,000th point: Roundup

Middle Township High School's Jada Elston scored 33 points to lead the Panthers to a 54-45 win over host Hammonton on Monday in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division girls basketball game.
Middle (8-5) took a 31-21 halftime lead, and the Blue Devils cut it to 42-35 after three quarters.
Kylie Graham and Ciara DiMauro added six and five points, respectively for Middle, and Mia Elisano and Rylee Morrow each had three.
Ava Divello led Hammonton (4-5) with 16 points, and Emma Peretti had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Giada Palmieri contributed eight points and five assists. Sofia Purvis added four points and eight rebounds, and Shamaya Simola had six rebounds and three assists.
Delsea Regional 46, ACIT 38: ACIT's Grace Speer hit a foul shot at the end of the third quarter to reach 1,000 points for her career.
Speer scored 28 points to lead the visiting Red Hawks (4-7). Chayley Williams scored six.
Alli Sieminski had 16 for Delsea (8-4) and Emily Ambrose added 13.
Holy Spirit 62, Cape May Tech 25: Kira Murray scored nine for the visiting Spartans (7-3), and Sabrina Little and Kendall Murphy had eight apiece. Ava Catona added six, and Hanna Watson and Kieran Brewster added five apiece.
Alex Garcia had seven for the Hawks (2-5).
Ocean City 44, Cedar Creek 31: Avery Jackson topped all scorers with 23 points for visiting Ocean City (7-5).
Hannah Cappelletti scored 10, and Maddy Monteleone and Taylor Wenner added four and three, respectively.
For the Pirates (3-8), Ashley Nicolichia led with 14 points. Emonie Taylor contributed six, Kileen McNeill had five and Jada Hill added four.
Vineland 60, Pleasantville 20: Nadja Cherry scored nine points for Pleasantville, and Ah'Lajziah Gainer and Khaliyah Haraksin added four apiece.
Boys basketball
No. 3 Egg Harbor Township 55, Mainland Regional 52, OT: The host Eagles (13-1), ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11, outscored Mainland 5-2 in overtime.
Carlos Lopez scored 18 points, Isaiah Glenn 10 and DJ Germann and Aaron Bullock eight, and seven, respectively.
Cohen Cook topped the Mustangs (7-6) with 23, and Tim Travagline had 16. Mainland led 34-24 at halftime.
Millville 50, Oakcrest 48: The host Thunderbolts outscored Oakcrest 12-6 in the fourth quarter to win it. Khalon Foster scored 14 points for Millville (9-3), and Donte Smith and Jason Merrill each added 10. Jabbar Barriento had eight.
