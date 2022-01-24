Jada Elston has big night for Middle; ACIT's Grace Speer scores 1,000th point: Roundup

Middle Township High School's Jada Elston scored 33 points to lead the Panthers to a 54-45 win over host Hammonton on Monday in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division girls basketball game.

Middle (8-5) took a 31-21 halftime lead, and the Blue Devils cut it to 42-35 after three quarters.

Kylie Graham and Ciara DiMauro added six and five points, respectively for Middle, and Mia Elisano and Rylee Morrow each had three.

Ava Divello led Hammonton (4-5) with 16 points, and Emma Peretti had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Giada Palmieri contributed eight points and five assists. Sofia Purvis added four points and eight rebounds, and Shamaya Simola had six rebounds and three assists.

Delsea Regional 46, ACIT 38: ACIT's Grace Speer hit a foul shot at the end of the third quarter to reach 1,000 points for her career.

Speer scored 28 points to lead the visiting Red Hawks (4-7). Chayley Williams scored six.

Alli Sieminski had 16 for Delsea (8-4) and Emily Ambrose added 13.