Jada Elston and Ethan Fox made the most of All Star Saturday at Ocean City Intermediate School.

Elston, a Middle Township senior, won the Beth Hartman Memorial 3-point shootout and scored 24 points to lead Team Lantz to victory in the Cape-Atlantic League All Star game. Elson won the Pat Dougherty MVP Award.

Fox, a St. Augustine senior, won the Beth Hartman Memorial boys 3-point shooting contest. Fox also scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Team Rodio to victory in the boys game.

The games featured many of the CAL’s top seniors.

In the girls game, Team Lantz beat Team Betson 79-59. Quanirah Montague of Atlantic City had 11 points, 13 rebounds and five assists for Team Lantz. Angelina Bell of Holy Spirit chipped in with 10 points.

Egypt Owens of Vineland scored 15 to lead Team Betson. Avery Jackson and Tori Vliet of Ocean City each scored 10 for Team Betson.

In the boys game, Team Rodio beat Team Bell 95-89. Arnaldo Rodriguez of St. Joseph Academy had 19 points and four assists for Team Rodio. Markhi Barnes of Pleasantville added 17.

Hassan Bey of Absegami scored 19 and grabbed 11 rebounds for Team Bell. Jay-Nelly reyes of Egg harbor Township and Justin Harper of Wildwood Catholic each scored 17.