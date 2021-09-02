Jacob Wilson and Ocean City grind to 'old school' win over Hammonton

OCEAN CITY — Jacob Wilson is making up for lost time this high school football season.

The Ocean City senior rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns to propel the Red Raiders to a 24-0 win over Hammonton on Thursday night.

Wilson saw limited playing time last season because of injuries. He broke his thumb before the season started and tore his meniscus about halfway through.

"I didn't get the second half of the year with my boys last year," Wilson said. "I didn't get that much buzz, and I didn't get my name out there like I wish I did. This year, I'm just hungry."

In addition to Wilson's performance, the Red Raiders benefited from another dominating defensive effort. Ocean City (2-0) has yet to allow a point this season.

"We're really physical upfront," senior linebacker Zach Holt said. "We have a really good defense, a good secondary. We're good all-around, honestly, and we practice real hard."

Ocean City-Hammonton was one of this weekend's most intriguing matchups. Both teams were 1-0, and fans nearly filled the home bleachers on a cool summer night at Ocean City's field just off the Boardwalk.