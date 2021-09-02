 Skip to main content
Jacob Wilson and Ocean City grind to 'old school' win over Hammonton
LATE THURSDAY ; OCEAN CITY 24, HAMMONTON 0

Jacob Wilson and Ocean City grind to 'old school' win over Hammonton

Ocean City Hammonton Football

Ocean City’s Jacob Wilson maneuvers against the Hammonton defense during Thursday night's game. The senior ran for two touchdowns that helped the Red Raiders defeat the Blue Devils 24-0 to improve to 2-0. Video and a photo gallery from the game are attached to this story at PressofAC.com.

 VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS

OCEAN CITY — Jacob Wilson is making up for lost time this high school football season.

The Ocean City senior rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns to propel the Red Raiders to a 24-0 win over Hammonton on Thursday night.

Wilson saw limited playing time last season because of injuries. He broke his thumb before the season started and tore his meniscus about halfway through.

"I didn't get the second half of the year with my boys last year," Wilson said. "I didn't get that much buzz, and I didn't get my name out there like I wish I did. This year, I'm just hungry."

In addition to Wilson's performance, the Red Raiders benefited from another dominating defensive effort. Ocean City (2-0) has yet to allow a point this season.

"We're really physical upfront," senior linebacker Zach Holt said. "We have a really good defense, a good secondary. We're good all-around, honestly, and we practice real hard."

Ocean City-Hammonton was one of this weekend's most intriguing matchups. Both teams were 1-0, and fans nearly filled the home bleachers on a cool summer night at Ocean City's field just off the Boardwalk.

Although it's early, the Red Raiders played an efficient and physical game to get a boost toward the South Jersey Group IV playoffs.

The 5-foot-8, 170-pound Wilson carried 30 times behind offensive linemen Zach Mazzitelli, Justin Gooden, CJ Conti, Ed Pearce, Micco Dawkins and Jimmy Pacifico

"That was some old school kind of grind-it-out football," Red Raiders coach Kevin Smith said. "The formula was working. We were controlling both lines of scrimmage. I didn't feel like we had to get very deep into the playbook, and you don't want to change momentum (by passing)."

In spite of his size, Wilson ran effectively between the tackles. Ocean City rushed for 226 yards.

"It's a lot of seniors upfront," Smith said. "We didn't miss blocks. We stayed in second-and-4 or second-and-5. There's a lot of good plays you can call in those situations. We stayed ahead of the chains."

The Red Raiders scored on their first two possession to take a 14-0 halftime lead.

Ocean City quarterback Riley Gunnels threw just two passes, completing them both. He set up Ocean City's third touchdown with a 46-yard connection on a post route to Patrick Lonergan. Three players later, Wilson scored on a 5-yard run to put the Red Raiders up 21-0 with 7 minutes, 31 seconds left in the third quarter.

Ocean City limited Hammonton to 63 yards of offense.

Brock Cook and Conti had sacks for Ocean City. Defensive lineman Mike Gray made two tackles for losses. Linebackers Sean Mazzitelli and Holt each had one tackle for a loss.

Ocean City also made some history Friday. Senior kicker Brendan McGonigle's three extra points gave him a school-record 83 for his career.

Ocean City's 2-0 start continues its recent success. The Red Raiders are a combined 15-5 the past two seasons.

Just as Wilson is looking to make a name for himself, so are many of his senior teammates. As sophomores and juniors, they were overshadowed by the class ahead of them. 

That class graduated last spring. The current seniors are now at the program's forefront.

"We have a lot to prove," Wilson said. "We're rolling."

Hammonton; 0 0 0 0-0

Ocean City;7 7 7 3-24

FIRST QUARTER

Ocean City-Wilson 3 run (McGonigle kick)

SECOND QUARTER

Ocean City-Gunnels 3 run (McGonigle kick)

THIRD QUARTER

Ocean City-Wilson 5 run (McGonigle kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

Ocean City-McGonigle 31 field goal

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
