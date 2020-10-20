Jacob Weeks leads Mainland over Pleasantville in boys soccer

101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
LINWOOD — Jacob Weeks wanted to return to his roots.
The 18-year-old played on the Mainland Regional High School boys soccer team as a freshman and sophomore but last fall opted to compete on the football team.
Weeks missed soccer.
The Linwood resident rejoined the team this season.
“Right now, I’m just enjoying everything about it,” Weeks said. “I love the coaching staff. I love my teammates. We are having a lot of fun this year.”
Weeks scored twice to lead the Mustangs to a 6-1 victory over Pleasantville in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game Tuesday.
Mainland improved to 4-2.
“It was an overall great performance,” Weeks said. “The first time we played them (a 4-3 victory Oct. 3), it was a little tight. But we really showed our dominance and came to play. I thought it was a great team performance.”
Weeks opened the scoring in the eighth minute. Mainland had just been awarded a corner kick and, once in play, Cooper McKinney set up Weeks’ goal.
In the 37th minute, Weeks scored his second goal just above the circle on the left side of the field, sending the ball to the net to make it 3-0.
“I got the bell down on my left and saw that the net was open,” Weeks said. “I just saw the opportunity, and I took it.”
When Mainland played Pleasantville in that first game, the Mustangs trailed 2-1 at halftime. Mainland scored three second-half goals to win.
“I think it shows the maturity of the team,” Weeks said of the difference between the two games. “We are a fairly young team (Weeks is one of five seniors). It just shows we are growing as a team and finally starting to play our game.”
Mainland second-year coach Alex Weidman agreed.
“We were well-prepared for them this time around,” he said. “We knew they were a very, very good team. Pleasantville has a lot of good attackers that score a lot of goals. We just tried to bunker down in the back and play a good, clean game in the defensive end, and they still scored.
“But from there, we were able to get into our offense and control the game and put a couple home. … I was happy with the team’s performance because we took the defensive end seriously.”
Weidman coached the Mainland girls soccer team prior to taking over the boys team last fall. So he had never coached Weeks.
But Weidman is enjoying it.
“I love having him back this year,” Weidman said. “Having him back actually helps us. I didn’t know what to expect with him coming back, yet he has done a really, really nice job of fitting in and (Tuesday) he got rewarded with two goals.”
Mainland senior Bret Bathoie scored in the 42nd minute to make it 4-0. But about four minutes later, Pleasantville sophomore Matthew Monroy scored to cut his team’s deficit to 4-1.
Pleasantville coach Mark Eykyn pinned the loss on lack of conditioning.
“The frustrating part is we are just getting to know each other,” said Eykyn, who noted that his team is very young and starts four freshmen.
“I think we are as good as this team. I just think fitness wasn’t there, and we weren’t hustling. The first 10, 15 minutes, we looked good, but we didn’t finish when we could have, and we didn’t play as a team when we should have.”
Pleasantville junior Franklin Moreno-Mejia made nine saves.
Freshman Anthony Perdomo, Douglas Mendoza and Roberto Fernandez are some of Pleasntville’s top players and will get better with time, Eykyn said.
“We need to take our mistakes, and I said it to the kids, and work on it (Wednesday) and take it into our next game,” Eykyn said. “And they are going to learn.”
In the 58th minute, Mainland freshman Nathan Waters scored his first career gold to make it 5-1. Jackson Waters, a junior who is Nathan’s older brother, had a header on a corner kick from Thomas Napoli to cap the scoring.
Mainland sophomore Jeff Thomas made four saves.
“We know Pleasantville can score goals,” Weidman said. “So at halftime we talked about, if we take our foot off the gas, they are capable of scoring four on us. So we needed to make sure we kept playing our game and the boys did a good job responding to that.”
Mainland 3 3— 6
Pleasantville 0 1— 1
Goals— Weeks (2), Cino, Bathoie, N. Waters, J. Waters MR; Monroy P
Goalies— Thomas (4) MR; Moreno-Mejia (9) P.
Records— Mainland 4-2; Pleasantville 2-3.
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
101920_spt_millevillefh
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.