Jack O'Brien scores in overtime for Falcons, edges Cedar Creek: Late Monday roundup

Oakcrest High School's Jack O'Brien scored the winning goal in overtime as the visiting Falcons beat Cedar Creek 3-2 Monday in a South Jersey Group II first-round boys soccer game.
Andrae Johnson assisted.
O'Brien also scored to tie the game at 2-2 with 10 minutes left in regulation.
Johnson scored in the eighth minute to give 10th-seeded Oakcrest (9-7-1) a 1-0 lead. Cedar Creek (12-9-1), the No. 7 seed, went up 2-1 at halftime on goals by Luke Simon and Jason Difilippo.
The Falcons will play at second-seeded Sterling on Thursday in the quarterfinals. Sterling edged No. 15 Pleasantville 2-1 in its first-round game.
Manchester Twp. 5, No. 11 Middle Twp. 4 (SO): Steven Berrodin scored three for the Panthers (14-4-3). Austin Carr scored and added an assist. Landon Osmundsen and Tommy Carr each had an assist. Devon Bock made six saves.
Middle led 4-3 with nine minutes left, but Manchester's Muberaq Aderoga tied the game, forcing overtime. After two overtimes, Manchester (10-11) won on penalty kicks.
Owen Edwards scored twice for Manchester. Middle, ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11 after a first-round victory over Shawnee in the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association Tournament, finished its season 14-4-3.
S.J Group III first round
Delsea 2, Cumberland Reg 1 (SO): Vinny Young scored off an assist from Konnor Reilly in the second half to give the Crusaders (11-7-3) a 1-0 lead, but Kevin Baran tied the game for the Colts (5-11-3). The game was not decided in two overtimes, so it went to penalty kicks to determine the winner. Noe Angel made 11 saves for Cumberland. Josh Velez made four for Delsea.
S.J. Group IV first round
No. 4 (2) Kingsway Regional 3, (15) Bridgeton 2: Thomas Orazi scored the winning goal in the second half for second-seeded Kingsway (15-2-1), the fourth-ranked team in the Elite 11. Brandon Tlatelpa scored twice in the second half for the 15th-seeded Bulldogs (11-8). Eddie Perez had four saves for Bridgeton.
Kingsway will host seventh-seeded Shawnee on Thursday in a quarterfinal game. Shawnee beat 10th-seeded Williamstown 4-0 in its first-round game.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
S.J. Group II quarterfinals
(1) Pinelands Regional 2, (9) Manchester Township 0: The host Wildcats won with set scores of 25-15 and 25-16. Jayne Wilkinson led Pinelands (17-6) with eight kills, and Olivia Benson and Emilia Savich each had six kills. Samantha Poling had nine service points and six aces. Molly Quigley-Sanborn added 12 assists, and Caitlyn Downes had 10 digs.
Top-seeded Pinelands will host No. 5 Wall in a Group II semifinal match Thursday. Wall topped fourth-seeded Cedar Creek 2-0 in its quarterfinal with scores of 25-20 and 27-25.
Sadie Felipe had three kills for Manchester (7-14).
GIRLS SOCCER
Atlantic Christian 3, Gloucester Christian 1: Paige Noble, Eden Wilson and Isabel Alford each scored for the Cougars (12-2-1). Taylor Sutton made six saves. Lillian Fleming scored for Gloucester. Chloe Shields made 11 saves.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.