Jack O'Brien scores in overtime for Falcons, edges Cedar Creek: Late Monday roundup

S.J Group III first round

Delsea 2, Cumberland Reg 1 (SO): Vinny Young scored off an assist from Konnor Reilly in the second half to give the Crusaders (11-7-3) a 1-0 lead, but Kevin Baran tied the game for the Colts (5-11-3). The game was not decided in two overtimes, so it went to penalty kicks to determine the winner. Noe Angel made 11 saves for Cumberland. Josh Velez made four for Delsea.

S.J. Group IV first round

No. 4 (2) Kingsway Regional 3, (15) Bridgeton 2: Thomas Orazi scored the winning goal in the second half for second-seeded Kingsway (15-2-1), the fourth-ranked team in the Elite 11. Brandon Tlatelpa scored twice in the second half for the 15th-seeded Bulldogs (11-8). Eddie Perez had four saves for Bridgeton.

Kingsway will host seventh-seeded Shawnee on Thursday in a quarterfinal game. Shawnee beat 10th-seeded Williamstown 4-0 in its first-round game.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

S.J. Group II quarterfinals