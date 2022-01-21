 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jabril Bowman, Angel Smith lead Bridgeton boys over Camden Tech: Roundup
Jabril Bowman, Angel Smith lead Bridgeton boys over Camden Tech: Roundup

The Bridgeton High School boys basketball team beat host Camden Tech 87-52  in a nonleague game Friday.

Jabril Bowman led the Bulldogs (8-4) with 26 points, and Angel Smith had 21.

Deshawn Mosley, Tyrone Cleveland and Dallas Carper each added six points. For Camden Tech (0-7), Steve Scott scored 14.

Girls basketball

Haddon Township 33, Hammonton 22: Kyleigh Armstrong scored 18 points to lead host Haddon Township (9-1), and Sarah Wiedeman added 10.

The Hawks led 18-7 at halftime.

For Hammonton (4-4), Giada Palmieri led with 11 points, and Ava Divello had five. Emma Peretti contributed four points and eight rebounds, and Shamaya Simola had two points and five rebounds.

Swimming results

Boys swimming

Middle Township 92, Absegami 76

At Cape May County Special Services Pool, yards

200 Medley Relay: A (Gerard Traynor, Brody Wright, Adam Bailey, Keoince Joga) 2:02.04

200 Freestyle: Myles Smalls A 2:16.47

200 IM: Traynor A 2:02.76

50 Freestyle: Bailey A 24.56

100 Butterfly: Bailey A 57.85

100 Freestyle: Traynor: 51.69

500 Freestyle: Liam Deibert A 6:46.18

200 Freestyle Relay: A (Alex Locke, Deibert, Smalls, Bailey) 1:43.41

100 Backstroke: Nick Ponseca MT n/a

100 Breaststroke: Justin Wen MT 1:11.94

400 Freestyle Relay: MT Chase McCray, Eric Ponseca, Jake Frie, Brandyn Acevedo) 4:00.73

Records: Absegami 6-4

Girls swimming

Middle Township 125, Absegami 39

At Cape May County Special Services Pool, yards

200 Medley Relay: MT (Julia Risko, Natalie Ilieva, Sarina Wen, Sophia Braun) 2:08.72

200 Freestyle: Sofia Jurusz MT 2:22.56

200 IM: Wen MT 2:38.48

50 Freestyle: Braun MT 26.02

100 Butterfly: Reilly Deschenes MT 1:24.41

100 Freestyle: Braun MT 58.93

500 Freestyle: Risko MT 6:38.08

200 Freestyle Relay: MT (Wen, Ilieva, Jada Nagle, Braun) 1:56.01

100 Backstroke: Isabella Destefano A n/a

100 Breaststroke: Ilieva MT 1:18.13

400 Freestyle Relay: MT (Jurusz, Olivia Harkins, Sophia Sgrignioli, Risko) 4:36.02

Records: Middle 3-4

