Ja'Briel made it official last week.
The Mainland Regional senior running back/defensive signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Villanova University, a Football Championship Subdivision school, on a scholarship.
Mace led the Mustangs to the Central Jersey Group IV title last fall. He rushed 137 times for 1,214 yards and 24 TDs. On defense, Mace made 48 tackles, intercepted five passes and returned one for a TD. He also blocked three punts and recovered one for a TD.
