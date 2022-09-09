Ja'Briel Mace scores 6 TDs, Mainland beats Oakcrest 49-0

MAYS LANDING — Five touchdowns in one game is an impressive performance, but to reach that total in one half is rare.

Ja’Briel Mace did just that Friday night.

Mace rushed for six touchdowns and 207 yards to lead the Mainland Regional High School football team to a 49-0 victory over Oakcrest in a West Jersey Football League United Division game.

The senior scored five touchdowns in the first half and rushed for 153 yards as the Mustangs (2-1) built a 42-0 halftime lead. He added another touchdown early in the third quarter.

The 17-year-old from Linwood said he had never scored five touchdowns in one half. He score five in one as a freshman against Overbrook.

“It was good to get six, but that’s not what it’s always about,” Mace said. “It’s about getting the win. That’s exactly what we did. … It was good and everything, but we wanted to make a statement. We just came out with something to prove.”

Last week, the Mustangs had a 20-7 lead against rival Ocean City but lost 21-20.

Oakcrest fell to 2-1.

“We just have to keep this same mindset each week,” Mace said. “We need to make a statement each week and just dominate.”

Oakcrest went three-and-out on its opening possession. Mainland took over around midfield and three plays later, Mace rushed 36 yards on his first carry of the game. Oakcrest was forced to punt again. The Mustangs again set up around midfield, and Mace soon went to work. He rushed for 40 yards, including his 4-yard score that gave Mainland a 14-0 lead.

Oakcrest started to move the ball on its next drive, but it stalled after a pass from Marcus Lee to Aldrich Doe was just short on fourth down. However, the Falcons' defense forced a Mainland punt.

The ensuing Oakcrest possession did not last long as JJ Sinclair intercepted a deflected pass that gave the Mustangs possession deep in Falcons territory. Two plays later, Mace rushed for a 27-yard TD that extended the lead to 21-0.

Mace is committed to Villanova University.

“We were just running what they were giving us, and (Mace) made plays (Friday),” Mainland coach Chuck Smith said. “He really did.”

Oakcrest again went three-and-out as the Mustangs' defense impressed all four quarters. The next drive, Rocco DeBiaso caught a 31-yard pass from John Franchini to set up Mace’s 2-yard TD that helped Mainland go up 28-0.

Mace broke a lot of tackles Friday.

“I give all my credit to my offensive line,” Mace said. “They blocked their (butts) off (Friday). We preached that. Whenever they give the second level, things can happen.”

Junior Jamie Tyson intercepted a pass and returned it 22 yards for a score to give Mainland a 35-0 lead. The interception was his third this year.

Mainland senior Joe Sheeran recovered a fumble that led to Mace’s 20-yard score, which extended the lead to 42-0.

The Mustangs’ Khaleeb Foster also had an interception late in the game. The Mustangs also shut out Egg Harbor Township on Aug. 26.

On Friday, Franchini threw for 52 yards, and Cohen Cook and Stephen Ordille had nice runs.

“It was a big statement game for us to rebound after last week’s tough loss,” said Smith, who coached the Falcons for six seasons before taking over Mainland’s program in 2016. “To come out here and assert ourselves and continue the game, keeping our foot on the gas pedal the entire time. The guys did it (Friday). Both sides of the ball. And special teams.”

Oakcrest’s Lee had 27 passing yards in the first half. Doe and Asad Hunt each rushed for 24 yards. Doe added 19 receiving yards.

There wasn’t much more offense in the second half as there was a running clock after Mace’s 4-yard TD.

“Their quarterback (Lee) has a great arm, and they have great receivers who can go up and get the ball,” Smith said. “They have some size and came in 2-0 with some confidence. It was a big win for us, but we did not take them lightly. We knew we might be in for a battle, and that’s how we came in (Friday).”