Ja'Briel Mace leads Mainland football to win
Mainland Ocean City Football

Mainland Regional High School”s Ja’Briel Mace runs in the first quarter against Ocean City, in Linwood, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)

 VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS

Ja’Briel Mace led the Mainland Regional High School football team to victory and broke a school record Friday night.

Mace rushed for 242 yards and three touchdowns as the Mustangs beat Deptford 34-28 in overtime in a West Jersey Football League Royal Division game.

He scored the winning TD on a 20-yard run in overtime. He also scored on runs of 32 and 89 yards.

Mace now has a school record 28 career rushing TDs, breaking the record of 27 set by 1997 graduate John Stone.

Mainland improved to 3-3. Deptford fell to 0-5.

Mainland Regional;7 7 8 6 6-34

Deptford;14 0 7 7 0-28

FIRST QUARTER

Dep-Mosely 44 run (Rossmair kick)

ML -Dearborn 1 run (kick good)

DEP-Mosely 73 run (Rossmair kick)

SECOND QUARTER

ML-Mace 39 run (Kick good)

THIRD QUARTER

DEP-Nelson 30 pass from Boggs (Rossmair kick)

ML-Leslie 37 run (Sheeran pass from Mace)

FOURTH QUARTER

ML-Mace 82 run (pass failed)

DEP-Boggs 1 run (Rossmair kick)

OVERTIME

ML-Mace 20 run

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
