Ja'Briel Mace leads Mainland football to win

Ja’Briel Mace led the Mainland Regional High School football team to victory and broke a school record Friday night.
Mace rushed for 242 yards and three touchdowns as the Mustangs beat Deptford 34-28 in overtime in a West Jersey Football League Royal Division game.
He scored the winning TD on a 20-yard run in overtime. He also scored on runs of 32 and 89 yards.
Mace now has a school record 28 career rushing TDs, breaking the record of 27 set by 1997 graduate John Stone.
Mainland improved to 3-3. Deptford fell to 0-5.
Mainland Regional;7 7 8 6 6-34
Deptford;14 0 7 7 0-28
FIRST QUARTER
Dep-Mosely 44 run (Rossmair kick)
ML -Dearborn 1 run (kick good)
DEP-Mosely 73 run (Rossmair kick)
SECOND QUARTER
ML-Mace 39 run (Kick good)
THIRD QUARTER
DEP-Nelson 30 pass from Boggs (Rossmair kick)
ML-Leslie 37 run (Sheeran pass from Mace)
FOURTH QUARTER
ML-Mace 82 run (pass failed)
DEP-Boggs 1 run (Rossmair kick)
OVERTIME
ML-Mace 20 run
