Ja'Briel Mace breaks 56-year-old Mainland record in win over Moorestown: Playoff football roundup

Ja'Briel Mace rushed for four touchdowns and made school history along the way to help the Mainland Regional High School football team beat Moorestown 63-10 on Friday night in a South Jersey Group IV first-round game.

The Mustangs, ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11, dominated the rest of the way.

Mace got things started for the Mustangs (8-1) with his first TD with 6:41 left in the opening quarter. John Franchini soon connected with Cohen Cook for a 20-yard TD pass play to give the Mustangs a 14-0 lead at the end of the quarter.

Elias Diamantakos hit a 32-yard field goal to give the Quakers (5-5) their first points.

With 4:20 left in the half, Mace scored again. It was his 22nd rushing TD of the season, tying George Landis' 1966 Mainland record for most in a single season.

Franchini and Jamie Tyson connected for a 60-yard pass play, and the Mustangs ended with the half with a 42-3 lead. Early in the third period, Brice broke the Mustangs' single-season TD rushing record with his 23rd. Once the record was broken, Brice was subbed out for Stephen Ordille, who scored a TD early in the fourth quarter.

Freshman RB Liam Kennedy also scored for the Mustangs in the fourth quarter.

No. 11 Kingsway Reg. 35, Southern Reg. 0: Darrell Brown led the way for the Dragons (7-3) with three receiving touchdowns. A 7-yard pass from Nate Maiers to Brown with 20 minutes left in the first quarter gave the Dragons an early 7-0 lead.

Maiers and Brown connected on two more TD passes, and Benny Liles III had one TD catoch as the Dragons built a 28-0 halftime lead. With eight minutes left in the third quarter, Maiers ran for a 30-yard score.

Xander Murray scored for the Rams (4-5) on a 10-yard run with six minutes left in the fourth quarter.

No. 7 Millville 49, Lacey Township 6: Lotzier Brooks scored on a 32-yard catch from Jacob Zamot with 11:02 left in the first quarter to get the Thunderbolts rolling.

Zamot threw an 11-yard TD pass to Freddie Lavan III later in the quarter to give Millville a 14-0 edge. The Lions (3-7) scored with 2:02 left in the half, but Millville led 28-6 after Ta'Ron Haile's TD catch with a little more than a minute to go before halftime.

The Thunderbolts maintained that momentum and scored three more times in the second half.

Cedar Creek 28, Timber Creek 7: The game was tied at halftime, but the Pirates pulled away in the second half.

The Chargers (6-4) scored their only touchdown in the first quarter on a Marcus Upton run.

The Pirates (4-6) broke the tie in the third quarter with a 21-yard TD pass from Billy Smith to Zaire Pilgrim. Alim Parks scored on a 55-yard pass play with 42 seconds left in the quarter.

Smith scored on a 10-yard run with 3:59 left to seal the victory.

Raritan 34, Middle Township 14: Kieran Falzon scored on a 1-yard run with 4:55 left in the first quarter to give the Rockets (7-2) an early 7-0 lead.

The Rockets led 21-0 at halftime. With four minutes left in the third quarter, Michael Zarfati scored a 43-yard TD on a pass from Mark Oliver for the Panthers (5-4).

However, Falzon and Jayden Craft both scored in the fourth to help the Rockets pull away.

With 3:12 left in the game, Remi Rodriguez scored on a 1-yard run.

Ho. 8 Hammonton 48, Hightstown 6: Lucas Goehringer scored on a 4-yard run less than a minute into the game to get the Blue Devils (8-2) rolling.

Hammonton led 41-0 at halftime.

The Rams fell to 6-5.

Shawnee 42, Ocean City 7: The Renegades (6-4) scored two touchdowns in the opening quarter to take a 14-7 lead.

Joe Papa ran for a TD with 8:46 left to help the Renegades build a 35-7 halftime lead.

The Red Raiders fell to 2-7 on the season.