Jabbar Barriento scores 29 as Millville wins in OT in Group IV: Roundup

Millville High School's Jabbar Barriento led with 29 points as the host Thunderbolts beat Williamstown 66-63 in overtime in a South Jersey Group IV first-round boys basketball game.

Seventh-seeded Millville (19-6) outscored Williamstown 12-9 in overtime.

Calem Bowen scored 14 points for Millville, and Khalon Foster had nine. Donte Smith and Jaden Merrill each contributed six. Landon Eaton topped 10th-seeded Williamstown (11-13) with 21 points, and Shane Hailey had 12.

(2) Lenape 88, (15) Bridgeton 56: Derek Simpson scored 22 for host Lenape (24-3), and Tayvon Gaither had 17. For Bridgeton (14-12), Damon Jones led with 23 points. Jabril Bowman added 15, Deshawn Mosley nine.

Girls basketball

S.J. Group IV first round

(9) Toms River East 35, (8) Egg Harbor Township 29: Mikayla Madigan sank a 3-pointer with 3 minutes, 50 seconds left to give Toms River East the lead for good.

Kelleen Sullivan scored 11 for ninth-seeded Toms River East (13-12). The Raiders led EHT 25-18 after three quarters.

Freshman guard Lyla Brown scored 10 for eighth-seeded EHT (14-10). Kierstyn Zinckgraf added six points, and Ava Kraybill had five.

(10) Atlantic City 57, (7) Kingsway Regional 31: The visiting Vikings (13-10) led 26-15 at halftime and pulled away. Emma Nguyen led Kingsway (14-13) with eight points.

(3) Clearview Regional 70, (14) Southern Regional 32: The visiting Rams were up 13-11 after the first quarter but were outscored 29-8 in the second quarter. Sarah Lally scored eight points for Southern (10-14), and Cuinn Deely and Summer Davis each had seven.

Emma Steidle led Clearview (18-7) with 25 points, and Ana Pellecchia had 20.

S.J. Group II first round

(2) Cinnaminson 33, (15) Barnegat 29: Emma Bleistine and Brooke Sztenderowicz each scored eight points as host Cinnaminson (20-7) avoided the upset. For Barnegat (11-11), Emma Thornton led with 17, and Cara McCoy had nine.

