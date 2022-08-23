It's the last roundup for Paul Sacco as St. Joseph coach

This will be a historic season for the St. Joseph Academy football team.

Coach Paul Sacco announced this month that he will step down at the end of the season, although he does intend to coach again. Sacco, the winningest coach in South Jersey history, begins the season with a 352-71-5 record in 40 seasons.

“The kids have responded so well,” Sacco said. “We have a lot of kids who are typical St. Joe kids. They’re trying to make a little name for themselves, and they work. We’ve been in this spot before. The kids just have to get better every day.”

St. Joe graduated numerous standouts from last season’s team, which finished 9-3 and reached the state Non-Public B semifinals. Sacco said this year’s team reminds him of the Wildcats he coached early in his career.

With only 32 players, including freshmen, on the roster, St. Joe doesn’t have much depth. And at the time of this interview with Sacco, St. Joe also did not yet know where it would play its home games.

“I think they’ll overachieve and do what they have to do,” Sacco said of the Wildcats.

Jimmy Mantuano steps in at quarterback this year. The senior saw time at running back last season.

“Jimmy is a throwback quarterback,” Mantuano said. “He does his best to get it done every day. He’s a great kid to be around. He’s upbeat. He keeps me upbeat.”

Ty Mercado, a 5-foot-7, 140-pound junior, leads the backfield.

“I can’t explain the effort he gives,” Sacco said. “He doesn’t care how big you are. He’s not the fastest. He knows his role. He does his job.”

Junior running backs Javien Swain and Jamaad Davis and sophomore Julius Townsel are all expected to contribute.

“They don’t have a lot of experience,” Sacco said, “but they’re going to make up for it with their work effort.”

Tyler Habersham-Agbemenu, a 6-foot-6, 340-pound junior, will lead the offensive and defensive lines.

“He’s a force to be reckoned with,” Sacco said.

DeMarion McCoy also will contribute on the offensive and defensive lines. He made 43 tackles, 15 for losses, at linebacker last season.

Trevin Delgozzo, an outstanding kicker who hit six field goals last season, also will play guard this season.

Sacco had high praise for senior tight end and linebacker Zach Cruet, a team captain.

“He blocks. He catches well,” Sacco said. “He’s a great leader.”

Swain and senior Richard Chandler lead the defense at linebacker. Swain made 44 tackles last season, and Chandler made 54, 12 of them for losses.

St. Joe faces a tough schedule. Four of its opponents — Winslow Township, Ocean City, Delsea Regional and Cedar Creek — reached South Jersey finals last season. The Wildcats also will face traditional rivals Holy Spirit and St. Augustine Prep.

‘I think it’s an exciting bunch of kids to coach,” Sacco said. “What we have to do is improve every week, stay upbeat. Nobody is picking us. We’re going to try to plug the right pieces in the puzzle and get the kids playing hard. Hopefully, some good things will come their way.”