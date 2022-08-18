Isaih Pacheco overcomes family tragedy to lead Vineland's football team

VINELAND — Isaih Pacheco moved his sister Celeste Cannon into her new home on West Main Street in Millville this summer.

He carried beds, couches, dressers and televisions up the four steps that led into the house.

The Vineland High School football standout and his older sister had always been close. Celeste attended Isaih’s games and made sure he had a few extra dollars or new clothes when the school year began.

“My sister was like my best friend,” he said.

Three months later, on the morning of Sept. 20, a cousin appeared at the door of Isaih’s Vineland home and told him and his mother, Felicia Cannon, that Celeste had died.

“It was like, ‘What?’ It was confusing,” Isaih said. “It was out of nowhere.”

Isaih, his mother and his father, Julio Pacheco, rushed to Millville and found police surrounding Celeste’s home. She had been killed by a gunshot. Celeste was 24 years old.

“It’s crazy,” Isaih said. “I was (flashing) back to helping her move in. It can’t be true.”

Police wouldn’t let anyone inside the home. Isaih watched as officers carried his sister out in a body bag.

It wasn’t the first time Isaih confronted tragedy. His brother, Travoise Cannon, was stabbed to death in Bridgeton in January 2016. He was 29.

But despite those tragedies — and maybe in some way because of them — Isaih has emerged as one of the state’s top players. The 18-year-old quarterback and defensive back will finish his high school career Thursday when Vineland plays at Millville in their annual Thanksgiving Day game. He will attend Rutgers University on an NCAA Division I football scholarship.