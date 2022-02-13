Isaiah Glenn's late basket leads No. 3 EHT: Roundup

Isaiah Glenn’s basket in the lane with 10.6 seconds left gave the Egg Harbor Township High School boys basketball team a 52-51 win over Westampton Tech in a Paul VI Showcase game Sunday afternoon in Haddon Township.

Glenn Scored after receiving a pass from senior forward Aaron Bullock, who had just stolen an inbounds pass.

EHT trailed 51-48 with less than a minute left. Carlos Lopez sank a driving layup with 16 seconds left to pull the Eagles to within one.

Lopez finished with 23 points, Glenn scored eight and Anthony Colon scored 11.

EHT played without standout guard DJ Germann, who was out with a minor wrist injury.

EHT (20-2) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11.

From Saturday

Cedar Creek 52, Collingswood 37: Isaiah Valentin led the Pirates (9-10) with 16 points. Sean Snyder and Ramar Cook each scored 11. Other scorers were Jamir Cruse (5), Tyree Burrell (4), Clarence Harris (2), Michael Ferriola-Brosh (2) and Dustin Anderson (1).

Thomas Money led Collingswood (12-9) with 17, and Mekhi Bassett scored 11.

Girls basketball

Wildwood Catholic 51, Delran 40: This was a South Jersey Basketball Invitational game at Eastern Regional. Ava Vogdes scored 19 to lead the Crusaders (19-4). Kaci Mikulski scored 15, and Kimmy Casiello added 11. Other scorers were Ella McCabe (5), and Anastasia Bowman (1).

Riley Ahrens scored 13 and Cheyenne Jackson had 11 for Delran (16-5).

From Saturday

Ewing 55, No. 11 Wildwood 47: Emily Little scored 17 and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Warriors (16-2), No. 11 in The Elite 11. Imene Fathi scored 15, and Macie McCracken added eight. Other scorers were Maya Benichou (3), Ava Troiano (3) and Sinaia Stroman-Hills (1).

Te'Yala Delfosse led Ewing (16-1) with 15 points, and Joi Johnson and Rhian Stokes each scored 14.

