Isaiah Glenn hits buzzer-beater, EHT tops Holy Spirit

ABSECON — Isaiah Glenn caught the basketball on the baseline and shot a fade-away 3-pointer.
He saw the ball go through the net.
The buzzer sounded.
The next thing the Egg Harbor Township High School senior knew, half the crowd was running at him.
Glenn’s 3-pointer at the buzzer gave the Eagles a stunning 55-52 win over Holy Spirit in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game Tuesday night.
“The first thing in my mind was as soon as I catch it is I have to let it go,” Glenn said. “I was excited, very excited. This game meant a lot for us. We’re a hard-fought basketball team. We’re going to fight you until the end.”
Glenn’s shot saved what could have been a disappointing game for the Eagles. EHT led by nine with 3 minutes, 42 seconds left before Spirit rallied for the tie.
“We could have lost that game,” EHT coach Cameron Bell said. “But out guys believe in themselves. They never think they’re going to lose. It shouldn’t have been that close, but it was. Sometimes you have to find a way to win games, and we are.”
Glenn’s basket came off an inbounds pass that began with 2.6 seconds left. Bell expected the Spartans to focus their defense on EHT’s leading scorer, Carlos Lopez.
“I knew someone was going to be open,” Bell said. “I didn’t know who. I know whoever it was, was going to take that shot.”
Glenn caught the ball in the corner and never hesitated. The shot hit nothing but net. What did he think when he saw the crowd running at him?
“Try to get away,” he said with a laugh. “I knew they were very excited.”
Lopez led EHT with 20 points. Junior guard DJ Germann added 13. Glenn scored 11.
Jayden Llanos scored 14 points and grabbed 15 rebounds — 11 of them offensive — for Spirit.
Masked fans, including two enthusiastic student sections, filled Holy Spirit’s gym to watch this highly anticipated matchup. EHT (11-1) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. The Eagles were undefeated until a 61-57 loss to North Jersey contender Westfield on Saturday.
EHT appeared headed for a comfortable but hard-fought win.
But the Eagles rushed some shots, and Spirit took advantage with an 11-2 run to tie the game. Llanos seemed to will the Spartans back into the game with this hustle. He tied it with 31 seconds left on a steal and breakaway layup.
Spirit had fouls to give and smartly used them all to take almost all the time off the clock. Unfortunately for the Spartans, 2.6 seconds were left for Glenn and EHT.
It’s been frustrating seasons for Spirit (5-4).
“We have to make our own breaks,” Spirit coach Kyle Dhyne said. “We can’t dig ourselves a hole like that against a good team. I’m proud of the way we fought back. The kid hit a tough shot.”
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.