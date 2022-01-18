Isaiah Glenn hits buzzer-beater, EHT tops Holy Spirit

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I knew someone was going to be open,” Bell said. “I didn’t know who. I know whoever it was, was going to take that shot.”

Glenn caught the ball in the corner and never hesitated. The shot hit nothing but net. What did he think when he saw the crowd running at him?

“Try to get away,” he said with a laugh. “I knew they were very excited.”

Lopez led EHT with 20 points. Junior guard DJ Germann added 13. Glenn scored 11.

Jayden Llanos scored 14 points and grabbed 15 rebounds — 11 of them offensive — for Spirit.

Masked fans, including two enthusiastic student sections, filled Holy Spirit’s gym to watch this highly anticipated matchup. EHT (11-1) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. The Eagles were undefeated until a 61-57 loss to North Jersey contender Westfield on Saturday.

EHT appeared headed for a comfortable but hard-fought win.

But the Eagles rushed some shots, and Spirit took advantage with an 11-2 run to tie the game. Llanos seemed to will the Spartans back into the game with this hustle. He tied it with 31 seconds left on a steal and breakaway layup.