Isabella Ramos knocked in two runs and Abby Willis and Alaina Dorsey each had two hits as the St. Joseph Academy softball team beat West Deptford 6-5 in nine innings Saturday.

Ava Fisher struck out six and threw four shutout innings for St. Joe, which improved to 3-1 and is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11.

No. 3 Egg Harbor Township 6, Eastern Regional 2: Madison Dollard excelled on the mound and at the plate for EHT, which improved to 3-0.

Dollard was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. She also struck out 11 and allowed three hits in seven innings. Natalie Stewart and Siena Walterson each had two hits for EHT.

Lenape 10, Millville 2: Katie Vuong went 3 for 4 with a double for Lenape (2-1) at the Ron Vinick Softball Tournament. For Millville, Isabella Musey went 2 for 3 with a home run, a double and two RBIs. Sadie Drozdowski and Gabriella Jacquet each went 2 for 3.

Ocean City 17, Lower Cape May Regional 0: The Red Raiders had 18 hits in the four-inning game at the Vinick Tournament. Winning pitcher Jessica Mooney, Taylor Vaugh, Carly Hennis and MacKenzee Segich each homered for O.C. Sydney Catto went 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Mooney gave up two hits, walked one and struck out nine.

Millville 27, Lower Cape May Regional 3: The Thunderbolts had 20 hits in the four-inning game in the Vinick Tournament game. Kendall Mazur and Cecely Dominguez both went 3 for 3 and Novalee Bybel homered.

Cedar Creek 2, Millville 1: Cedar Creek's Kelsey McFadden went 2 for 3 and Kileen McNeill homered in the Vinick Tournament game. Bybel was 2 for 3 for Millville (2-3).