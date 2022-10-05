Isabella Losado's 2nd-half goal lifts OLMA

Isabella Losado scored in the second half to lead the Our Lady of Mercy Academy girls soccer team to a 1-0 win over Bridgeton in a Cape-Atlantic League game Wednesday.

Elizabeth Giamboy (three saves) and Anya Collazo combined for the shutout for the Villagers (6-4-1).

Emily Perez made 12 saves for Bridgeton (4-7).

Boys soccer

Pleasantville 4, Atlantic City 2: Anthony Perdomo, Samson St. Vilus and Anthony Cahuana each scored for the Greyhounds (5-2-1), who also scored on an own goal. Kervening Thelistin and Alyns Polynice each scored for the Vikings (4-2). A.C.'s Ivan Cordoba made 10 saves, and Pleasantville's Giovanni Saavedra made six.

Deptford 1, Cumberland Reg. 0: Matthew Schilling assisted on Chase Umbria's second-half goal for Deptford (5-3-1). Collin Peters made five saves. Ryan Griner made four saves for Cumberland (2-8-1).

Girls volleyball

Lacey Twp. 2, Lakewood 0: The Lions (5-8) won with set scores of 25-12, 25-20. Riley Mahan had a team-high 19 assists and 10 service points. Emily Haiptvogel led with 10 kills to go with three digs. Arianna Petisco and Shayla Haemmerle each had four digs. Lakewood fell to 4-10.

Egg Harbor Twp. 2, Oakcrest 0: EHT (8-6) won with set scores of 25-21, 25-18. Oakcrest fell to 7-5. No other information was available.

Hammonton 2, Lower Cape May Reg. 0: Hammonton (5-7) won with set scores of 28-26, 25-18. Tiffany Paretti had 10 kills, three digs, three assists and five service points. Cara Rivera led with nine assists. Yesvi Patel had six digs, Mia Ranieri had six service points, and Kylie Lipstas had five service points. Lower fell to 6-7.