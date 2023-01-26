Isabela Valle leads OLMA to team title at CAL Championships

ATLANTIC CITY — The Our Lady of Mercy Academy swimming team won five events at the Frank P. Forde Cape-Atlantic League Girls Championships on Thursday.

Isabela Valle played a key role for the Villagers.

“She is unbelievable,” OLMA coach Stephen Tucker said of Valle.

Valle won two individual races and swam a leg in a winning relay to earn the Most Outstanding Swimmer award and lead the Villagers to the team title with 351 points.

The junior won the 200-meter freestyle (2 minutes, 6 seconds) and the 400 free (4:22.89). Valle, Izzy Rossi, Reese Hetzer and Scarlett McGlinchey won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:02.72.

“It’s really exciting,” Valle said. “Our team was really excited for this meet. We knew we had a really good chance at winning, but we also knew we had really good competitors. We are just really excited.”

Egg Harbor Township finished second in team scoring with 345 points, and Mainland Regional was third (338). Vineland and Ocean City each had 230 points.

“There’s a lot of tough competitors in the CAL, and I was really glad to win both my (individual) races,” Valle said. “It takes a lot of hard work, but it’s definitely fun to win and have good times.”

OLMA won five races and placed third in three Thursday. McGlinchey won the 200 individual medley (2:22.61) and the 100 breaststroke (1:13.76).

The Villagers are 6-1 and No. 7 in The Press Elite 11. The team was confident in themselves entering Thursday and it showed, Tucker said. The Villagers wanted to win, “and sure enough we pulled it out,” he said.

“It was an awesome meet for the girls,” Tucker said. “They all train so hard, and this was a meet that was on their list all season. They wanted to win this meet, and they accomplished that (Thursday).

“This is just another part of the journey we are on as we get into February for the state tournament. So, it was a fantastic job by all of them, and as a coach, I could not be more proud of them. They did a great job.”

Valle stood out amongst the many great swimmers in the CAL.

“The way she goes about her races and the way she goes about her training and how she is with the team, she is just a phenomenal athlete and a phenomenal person,” Tucker said of Valle. “No one is more deserving than her to get that (Most Outstanding Swimmer) award.”

Egg Harbor Township’s Katie Carlos won the 100 freestyle (59.92) and the 100 backstroke (1:03.56). Carlos, Denise Yushan, Kayla Nguyen and Rhylee Cornell won the 200 medley relay in 2:00.84.

Carlos did not compete at the conference championships last winter due to an illness, so the junior had some nerves entering the meet. But she was excited with her times. Her winning relay set a meet record. The previous mark was 2:01.39, set by Mainland in 2020.

Carlos did not expect to win that many races Thursday.

“It felt really good to win a couple events,” Carlos said. “And for January, it felt really nice. … All the girls in the CAL are, like, super fast. They are really nice, and I like all of them. It’s like friendly competition. And I enjoy friendly competition.

“It’s a good motivator for me. The team did great. It was definitely competitive against teams like OLMA and Mainland. We were nervous to come in and race them, but it was a good outcome and we all had fun.”

Vineland’s Ava Luciano won the 50 freestyle (27.82). Luciano, Lena Luciano, Ava Smith and Ava Levari won the 200 freestyle relay (1:52.38). EHT’s Nguyen won the 100 butterfly (1:05.41).

Ocean City’s Mia Buonadonna, Abigail Hays, Rachel Stauffer and Kelsea Cooke were second in the 200 medley relay. Buonadonna was second in the 100 and 50 freestyles.

Mainland’s Alivia Wainwright was second in the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke. Absegami’s Samia Ghaza was third in the 200 individual medley in 2:29.74, which set a program record.

“I want to thank the CAL for all they do,” Tucker said. “This is such a competitive conference. One of the toughest conferences in South Jersey, and in New Jersey in some cases. I thank OLMA for letting me be a part of this team.”

Results

200 Medley Relay: 1. EHT (Katie Carlos, Denise Yushan, Kayla Nguyen, Rhylee Cornell) 2:00.84; 2. OC (Mia Buonadonna, Abigail Hays, Rachel Stauffer, Kelsea Cooke) 2:02.32; 3. OLMA (Izzy Rossi, Scarlett McGlinchey, Gia DiLeonardo, Isabela Valle) 2:02.70

200 Freestyle: 1. Valle (OLMA) 2:06.80; 2. Lena Luciano (Vineland) 2:10.90; 3. Laci Denn (Mainland) 2:11.51

200 IM: 1. McGlinchey (OLMA) 2:22.61; 2. (OLMA) Kaitlyn Crouthamel (Lower) 2:25.51; 3. Samia Ghazaz (Absegami) 2:29.74.

50 Freestyle: 1. Ava Luciano (Vineland) 27.82; 2. Buonadonna (OC) 27.92; 3. Monica Iordanov (Mainland) 28.10

100 Butterfly: 1. Nguyen (EHT) 1:05.41; 2. Alivia Wainwright (Mainland) 1:05.74; Stauffer (OC) 1:05.85

100 Freestyle: 1. Carlos (EHT) 59.52; Buonadonna (OC) 1:00.73; Anna Tran (AC) 1:00.96

400 Freestyle: 1. Valle (OMLA) 4:22.89; 2. L. Luciano (Vineland) 4:33.14; 3. Reese Hetzer (OLMA) 4:35.87

200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Vineland (A. Luciano, L. Luciano, Ava Smith, Ava Levari) 1:52.38; 2. Mainland (Wainwright, Aixell Perez, Claudia Booth, Iordanov) 1:52.52; AC (A. Tran, Lauren Fox, Kaitlynn Do, Olivia Kulakowski) 1:53.32

100 Backstroke: 1. Carlos (EHT) 1:03.56; 2. Wainwright (Mainland) 1:05.19; Rossi (OLMA) 1:07.76

100 Breaststroke: 1. McGlinchey (OLMA) 1:13.76; 2. Cornell (EHT) 1:15.36; Hays (OC) 1:15.42

400 Freestyle Relay: 1. OLMA (Valle, Rossi, Hetzer, McGlinchey) 4:02.72; 2. EHT (Carlos, Cornell, Yushan, Summer DeWitt) 4:07.04; 3. Mainland (Booth, Denn, Iordanov, Wainwright) is 4:07.05