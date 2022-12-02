 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Inside the Millville/Northern Highlands showdown at Rutgers for the state Group IV championship

  • 0
Mainland Regional vs Millville football gallery

A scene from the state Group IV semifinal football game between Millville and Mainland Regional high schools at Cherokee in the Marlton section of Evesham Township on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

 ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press

Millville and Northern Highlands high schools are located 148 miles from each other.

The two schools will meet for the state Group IV championship 6 p.m. Saturday at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium. History will be made as this is the first year New Jersey will play to a single state champion in each of the five public school enrollment groups.

Advocates for state championship games envisioned games like the Millville/Northern Highlands matchup when they lobbied for the new format.

A team from Bergen County in North Jersey against a team from Cumberland County in South Jersey. Two schools who would rarely, if ever, face each other if it wasn't for this new playoff format.

“This is history,” Millville coach Humberto Ayala said. “Regardless of the outcome we are the first South Jersey team to represent South Jersey in a Group IV championship. This will always go down in history.”

People are also reading…

For the first time in New Jersey history, high school football will crown a state champion. The Group IV final between Millville and Northern Highlights will take place Saturday evening at SHI Stadium at Rutgers University. Joe Martucci and Mike McGarry are on the turf to preview the game, as well as take a look at the other matches going on.

Both Millville (11-2) and Northern Highlands (9-3) have been among the state’s top teams the past three seasons.

Northern Highlands won the North 1 Group IV championship in 2019 and 2021. In both years, the Highlanders lost in the North Jersey Regional title game.

Meanwhile, Millville won the South/Central Regional Group IV title last season.

“I think this is a good representation from North Jersey and South Jersey,” Ayala said.

Saturday’s game will cap a long season. Millville opened Aug. 28 with a 41-10 win over Thomas Jefferson, PA. at the Battle at the Beach showcase event. Northern Highlands opened with a 21-17 win over Winslow Township on Sept. 4 at Rutgers.

“We’ve been grinding since July 5 all the way to where we are now,” Millville quarterback Jacob Zamot said.

Northern Highlands features a two-quarterback system with sophomore Nate Johnson and junior JR Walley. Charlie Sparago has rushed for 1,128 yards. Zach Chostaka leads the defense with 163 tackles at linebacker.

“They’re a good football team,” Ayala said. “You can tell they’re well-coached. They’re a spread team. They run. They’ll do some QB power (runs). They like to sling the ball. They’re not big in stature, nor are we. But they play bigger with their pads (on). This is a good football team.”

Much has been made of Millville’s offense this season with Zamot, who has thrown for nearly 3,000 yards, and Division I recruits Lotzeir Brooks and Ta’Ron Haile at wide receiver.

But the Thunderbolts defense allowed an average of 13 points in their four playoff wins.

Senior linebacker Solomon Massey-Kent leads the defense with 80 tackles. Junior defensive lineman Shakeim Sapp has six sacks, and junior defensive back Kyon Conyers has four interceptions.

“We have to play a clean game,” Ayala said. “Penalties have plagued us a little bit throughout the year because we are young. We make young mistakes. We have to play a clean game and that goes hand-in-hand with eliminating the turnovers. We just can’t have 10-plus penalties, and 90-yards of penalties and find a road to be successful.”

Meteorologist Joe Martucci says it'll be warm, wet and windy for most of New Jersey's state football championship Saturday at SHI Stadium on the campus of Rutgers University. However, Joe says rain will clear in time for most of Millville's Group IV title match against Northern Highlands at 6 p.m. Joe and Sports Columnist Mike McGarry were on the field at the stadium for the forecast.

Millville and Northern Highlands do have a couple of things in common. Both have first-year head coaches.

Ayala, who was Millville’s offensive coordinator last year, took over the Thunderbolts after Dennis Thomas left to join the Rutgers University staff.

Northern Highlands coach Dave Cord was an assistant at Ridgewood. He took after the Highlanders after previous coach Greg Russo left to his alma mater Paramus Catholic.

Both Millville and Northern Highlands have played Irvington this season. Millville lost to Irvington 25-17 in a Sept. 2 regular season game. The Highlanders beat Irvington 17-13 in the North 1 Group IV semifinals on Nov. 4.

Finally, both teams have played in plenty of big games this season and last. Neither should be intimidated by the setting or the stakes.

“They’re battle tested,” Ayala said. “They played a tough schedule. I think it’s going to be a good showdown at 6 o’clock at Rutgers.”

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

State Group IV championship

Who: Millville (11-2) vs. Northern Highlands (9-3)

When/where: 6 p.m. Saturday at Rutgers University

How they got here:

Millville beat Lacey Township 49-6; Jackson Memorial 34-16; Hammonton 18-16; and Mainland Regional 18-14.

Northern Highlands beat Montgomery 27-12; Irvington 17-13; Ramapo 49-42; and North Hunterdon 21-20.

Key players:

Millville: Jacob Zamot, QB, 189 of 319 for 2,894 yards and 25 TDs; Na’eem Sharp, RB, 181 carries for 1,160 yards; Lotzeir Brooks, WR, 56 catches for 976 yards and 13 TDs; Ta’Ron Haile, WR, 43 catches for 647 yards; Solomon Massey-Kent, LB, 80 tackles; Keyan German, LB, 63.5 tackles; Kyon Conyers, DB, four interceptions.

Northern Highlands: Nate Johnson, QB, 98 of 153 for 1,322 yards and 11 TDs; JR Walley, QB, 72 of 104 for 864 yards and 11 TDs; Charlie Sparago, RB, 183 carries for 867 yards; Zach Madison, WR, 43 catches for 801 yards; Danny Smiechowski, WR, 10 TD catches; Zach Chostaka, LB, 163 tackles and three interceptions; Roman Dario, LB, 110 tackles.

Inside the game: Northern Highlands is located in Allendale in Bergen County. Millville and Northern Highlands are 148 miles apart. … Northern Highlands started the season 1-2. … The Highlanders last two playoff wins have both come in overtime. Millville trailed in the fourth quarter in both of its last two playoff wins. … Both Millville and Northern Highlands played Irvington this season. Millville lost to Irvington 25-17 on Sept. 2 . Northern Highlands beat Irvington 17-13 in the North 1 Group IV semifinals.

State Championship Schedule

(All games at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium)

SATURDAY

Noon

Group I

Mountain Lakes (11-1) vs. Woodbury (11-2)

3 p.m.

Group III

Delsea Regional (12-0) vs. Old Tappan (11-1)

6 p.m.

Group IV

Millville (11-2) vs. Northern Highlands (9-3)

SUNDAY

Noon

Group II

Rumson-Fair Haven (8-4) vs. Caldwell (12-0)

3 p.m.

Group V

Toms River North (12-0) vs. Passaic Tech (11-2)

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News