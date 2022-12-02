Inside the Millville/Northern Highlands showdown at Rutgers for the state Group IV championship

Millville and Northern Highlands high schools are located 148 miles from each other.

The two schools will meet for the state Group IV championship 6 p.m. Saturday at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium. History will be made as this is the first year New Jersey will play to a single state champion in each of the five public school enrollment groups.

Advocates for state championship games envisioned games like the Millville/Northern Highlands matchup when they lobbied for the new format.

A team from Bergen County in North Jersey against a team from Cumberland County in South Jersey. Two schools who would rarely, if ever, face each other if it wasn't for this new playoff format.

“This is history,” Millville coach Humberto Ayala said. “Regardless of the outcome we are the first South Jersey team to represent South Jersey in a Group IV championship. This will always go down in history.”

Both Millville (11-2) and Northern Highlands (9-3) have been among the state’s top teams the past three seasons.

Northern Highlands won the North 1 Group IV championship in 2019 and 2021. In both years, the Highlanders lost in the North Jersey Regional title game.

Meanwhile, Millville won the South/Central Regional Group IV title last season.

“I think this is a good representation from North Jersey and South Jersey,” Ayala said.

Saturday’s game will cap a long season. Millville opened Aug. 28 with a 41-10 win over Thomas Jefferson, PA. at the Battle at the Beach showcase event. Northern Highlands opened with a 21-17 win over Winslow Township on Sept. 4 at Rutgers.

“We’ve been grinding since July 5 all the way to where we are now,” Millville quarterback Jacob Zamot said.

Northern Highlands features a two-quarterback system with sophomore Nate Johnson and junior JR Walley. Charlie Sparago has rushed for 1,128 yards. Zach Chostaka leads the defense with 163 tackles at linebacker.

“They’re a good football team,” Ayala said. “You can tell they’re well-coached. They’re a spread team. They run. They’ll do some QB power (runs). They like to sling the ball. They’re not big in stature, nor are we. But they play bigger with their pads (on). This is a good football team.”

Much has been made of Millville’s offense this season with Zamot, who has thrown for nearly 3,000 yards, and Division I recruits Lotzeir Brooks and Ta’Ron Haile at wide receiver.

But the Thunderbolts defense allowed an average of 13 points in their four playoff wins.

Senior linebacker Solomon Massey-Kent leads the defense with 80 tackles. Junior defensive lineman Shakeim Sapp has six sacks, and junior defensive back Kyon Conyers has four interceptions.

“We have to play a clean game,” Ayala said. “Penalties have plagued us a little bit throughout the year because we are young. We make young mistakes. We have to play a clean game and that goes hand-in-hand with eliminating the turnovers. We just can’t have 10-plus penalties, and 90-yards of penalties and find a road to be successful.”

Millville and Northern Highlands do have a couple of things in common. Both have first-year head coaches.

Ayala, who was Millville’s offensive coordinator last year, took over the Thunderbolts after Dennis Thomas left to join the Rutgers University staff.

Northern Highlands coach Dave Cord was an assistant at Ridgewood. He took after the Highlanders after previous coach Greg Russo left to his alma mater Paramus Catholic.

Both Millville and Northern Highlands have played Irvington this season. Millville lost to Irvington 25-17 in a Sept. 2 regular season game. The Highlanders beat Irvington 17-13 in the North 1 Group IV semifinals on Nov. 4.

Finally, both teams have played in plenty of big games this season and last. Neither should be intimidated by the setting or the stakes.

“They’re battle tested,” Ayala said. “They played a tough schedule. I think it’s going to be a good showdown at 6 o’clock at Rutgers.”