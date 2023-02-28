The second annual South Jersey Indoor Rowing Championships were twice as good as the inaugural event.

St. Augustine Prep and Haddonfield won the high school titles at the Ocean City Music Pier on Saturday. Approximately 240 rowers competed, a turnout double that of the 2022 event. Students, parents, coaches and coxswains competed in dozens of classifications on ergometer rowing machines.

The Hermits won the boys championship with a time of 6 minutes, 51.27 seconds from the average of their top eight scores. Haddonfield won the girls championship with an average of 8:08.10.

Jim Swift (3:38.6) won the men's masters 1K Heat 1. Taking second through fourth, respectively, were Peter Calabrese, John Master and Chuck Allison.

"We had an unbelievable turnout in the parent dash, the coxswain dash" and relays, said Colin Stewart, an assistant crew coach with the Ocean City girls team, on Tuesday. Stewart was an organizer of the event, which is a fundraiser for the Red Raiders' boys and girls crew programs.

And it wasn't just the big turnout that made the event better than last year's edition. In 2022, the competition was set up in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines. Teams competed one at a time; this year, they went at it side by side.

Stewart said it was fun to see the rowers "pushing each other that little bit extra that they wouldn't have had if they were just sitting there by themselves. Plus, the atmosphere was just unbelievable. The parents and teams were screaming and cheering. .. It got really loud, but that's what we were hoping for, for people to get excited about the racing."

The seaside venue, with views of the sunrise, waves crashing about and the Ferris wheel, also contributed to the atmosphere. "It's just a view and a place that you can't get anywhere else," Stewart said. "It doesn't feel like you're in a dungeon. It's definitely unique."

Stewart was not just an organizer of the event. He won the men's coaches division, with members of the Ocean City girls team there to offer encouragement — of sorts.

"They were just repeating the same things I say to them, with a sarcastic twist," Stewart said with a laugh.

RESULTS

Women's Varsity 2K Premier Heat

1. Elizabeth Barker (7:31.3); 2. Cammy Shim; 3. Adison Conti.

Men's Varsity 2K Heat 1

1. Ryan Manning (6:49.6); 2. Drew Hetzer; 3. Chris Clayton.

Men's Varsity 2K Premier Heat

1. Aaron Williams (6:37.3); 2. Charles Penza; 3. Chase Brown.

2,000 Meter 4-Person Relay

High School Girls

1. ACIT (7:40); 2. Ocean City 2. ACIT Team B

High School Boys

1. St. Augustine Prep (6:20.4); Ocean; ACIT

Master Mixed

1. Relay Team A (7:21.5) (names unavailable due to scoring software glitch)

Women's Masters

1. Relay Team A (8:49.5) (names unavailable due to scoring software glitch)

Parent Dash

Coach Male

1. Colin Stewart (1:25.6); 2. Jim Swift.

Coach Women

1. Abby Bently (1:46.3).

Parent Men

1. Ryan Torres (1:29.6); 2. RJ Delmico; 3. Bill Usher.

Parent Women

1. Alexa Japzon (1:50.3); 2. Denise Neilson; 3. Jordan Hemberger.

Women's Novice and Frosh 2K Heat 1

High school freshman

1. Arabella Pyles (8:10.3); 2. Victoria Sakhno; 3. Addison Guest, 8:16.5.

High School Novice

1. Blake Harris (8:35.4); 2. Callie Bellwoar; 3. Stella Hewlett.

Women's Novice and Frosh 2K Heat 2

High School Freshman

1. Lily Hocker (8:31.4); 2. Reese Hemberger; 3. Mariana Zappone.

High School Novice

1. Ella Esplin (8:17.8).

Men's Novice and Frosh 2K Heat 1

High school Freshman

1. Aiden Myers (7:36.7); 2. Matthew Christensen; 3. Jack Chickadel.

High School Novice

1. Marcus Sneathen (6:56.9); 2. Noah Grover; 3. Max Devaney.

Women's Novice and Frosh 2K Heat 2

High School Freshman

1. Luke Tjourmakaris (7:25.2); 2. Aaron Young; James Faulk.

Men's Novice and Frosh 2K Heat 3

High School Freshman

1. Josh Dusz (7:39.1); 2. Drew Czekalski; 3. Jacob Engel.

High School Novice

1. Nazzareno Rudi (7:10.0); 2. Gabriel Fernandez; 3. Jackson Riggs.

Women's Junior Varsity 2K Heat 1

High School Junior Varsity

1. Katie Mulvihill (8:06.1); 2. Avery Kurman; 3. Emme Sipera.

Men's Junior Varsity 2K Heat 1

1. Ryan Jones (6:54.0); 2. Jake Tracy; 3. Matteo Barberio.

Men's Junior Varsity 2K Heat 2

1. Joe Tortella (6:50.4); 2. Anthony Tramp; 3. Anthony Young.

Men's Junior Varsity 2K Heat 3

1. Gabriel Schiller (7:25.0); 2. Matteo Schiller; 3. Joseph Majowicz.

Women's Lightweight Varsity 2K Heat 1

1. Molly Hoffman (8:11.6); 2. Elizabeth Coffman; 3. Casey Coffey.

Men's Lightweight Varsity 2K Heat 1

1. James Garoh (6:58.5); 2. David Kane; 3. Chase VanArsdalen.

Women's Varsity 2K Heat 1

1. Audrey D. (8:11); 2. Gwen Bradwell; 3. Lillian Rang.