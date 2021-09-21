Hughes sisters Olivia and Cassidy playing key roles for Absegami tennis team

The only completed match Tuesday belonged to Olivia. The 16-year-old junior from Galloway Township then got to watch her sister.

“It’s definitely something that’s very fun,” Olivia said. “We get to cheer each other on from the court and on the sidelines.”

Cassidy won her first set in second singles 6-3. The 14-year-old freshman trailed Millville’s Arielis Martinez 0-3 in the second set before the rain soaked the courts.

Having her sister there makes her feel more confident, Cassidy said.

“It’s awesome having my best friend right next to me cheering me on,” Cassidy said. “Ever since I was little, I always had an interest (in tennis). Once I got into fifth grade, I really wanted to focus on it and better myself. And my sister did it with me.”

Absegami’s Sarina Pollino defeated Cheyanna Snyder in the first set of third singles 6-1. Pollino will resume the match with a 4-1 lead in the second set.

The Braves’ Simone Graziano and Alyssa Bailey won the first set of first doubles 6-4. The duo had a 4-2 lead over LaTonya Johnson and Kassidy McLoone in the second set.

“I think this year our team is really strong and we can do really well and make it very far,” Olivia said.