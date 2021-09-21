Hughes sisters Olivia and Cassandra playing key roles for Absegami tennis team

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Olivia and Cassandra Hughes decided to take up tennis four years ago.

Now, the sisters compete side-by-side for Absegami High School.

“I don’t know what really made us want to start,” Olivia said. “We were like, ‘It looks cool. Let’s go out and just try to have a fun time.’ And it turned into something we really enjoy.”

Olivia defeated Millville senior Emily Bishop 6-2, 6-0 in first singles Tuesday afternoon, but the Cape-Atlantic League American Division match was suspended after heavy rain began and made the courts unplayable. The teams plan to finish the match Thursday at Absegami.

Absegami (4-2) won the first sets in second and third singles and first doubles. The Braves also were winning the second sets in third singles and first and second doubles when the weather turned.

“The girls just have to finish what they’ve been doing,” Absegami assistant Jim Brown said. “Just play good tennis, limit the errors and finish what they started.”

Absegami’s program has had sisters in the past, but but most of the time, one sibling played varsity while the other competed at the junior varsity level. This is the first time the varsity team includes two sibling starters, Brown said.