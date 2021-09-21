Hughes sisters Olivia and Cassandra playing key roles for Absegami tennis team

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Olivia and Cassandra Hughes decided to take up tennis four years ago.
Now, the sisters compete side-by-side for Absegami High School.
“I don’t know what really made us want to start,” Olivia said. “We were like, ‘It looks cool. Let’s go out and just try to have a fun time.’ And it turned into something we really enjoy.”
Olivia defeated Millville senior Emily Bishop 6-2, 6-0 in first singles Tuesday afternoon, but the Cape-Atlantic League American Division match was suspended after heavy rain began and made the courts unplayable. The teams plan to finish the match Thursday at Absegami.
Absegami (4-2) won the first sets in second and third singles and first doubles. The Braves also were winning the second sets in third singles and first and second doubles when the weather turned.
“The girls just have to finish what they’ve been doing,” Absegami assistant Jim Brown said. “Just play good tennis, limit the errors and finish what they started.”
Absegami’s program has had sisters in the past, but but most of the time, one sibling played varsity while the other competed at the junior varsity level. This is the first time the varsity team includes two sibling starters, Brown said.
“First off, they are great girls,” Brown said. “Their parents do a phenomenal job at getting them the training they need. They are great leaders, and they are just great kids. It’s fun to have them around.”
The only completed match Tuesday belonged to Olivia. The 16-year-old junior from Galloway Township then got to watch her sister.
“It’s definitely something that’s very fun,” Olivia said. “We get to cheer each other on from the court and on the sidelines.”
Cassandra won her first set in second singles 6-3. The 14-year-old freshman trailed Millville’s Arielis Martinez 0-3 in the second set before the rain soaked the courts.
Having her sister there makes her feel more confident, Cassandra said.
“It’s awesome having my best friend right next to me cheering me on,” Cassandra said. “Ever since I was little, I always had an interest (in tennis). Once I got into fifth grade, I really wanted to focus on it and better myself. And my sister did it with me.”
Absegami’s Sarina Pollino defeated Cheyanna Snyder in the first set of third singles 6-1. Pollino will resume the match with a 4-1 lead in the second set.
The Braves’ Simone Graziano and Alyssa Bailey won the first set of first doubles 6-4. The duo had a 4-2 lead over LaTonya Johnson and Kassidy McLoone in the second set.
“I think this year our team is really strong and we can do really well and make it very far,” Olivia said.
Brown has seen tournaments get postponed after they started due to bad weather. But the suspension of a regular-season match was a first for him.
“Well, the safety of the athlete comes first,” Brown said. “Once the courts become slick like this, and it’s not really puddles, it’s just wet and ... they aren’t going to dry, you have to postpone for the safety of the athlete.”
Millville’s Chloe Martinez and Sarah Armington won the first set of second doubles 6-4. But Absegami’s Neha Pandeya and Jill Surti led 3-2 in the second set.
Millville (3-5) was coming off a win over Hammonton on Monday.
“We are struggling. We lost every first set except for second doubles,” Millville coach Tom DeCou said of Tuesday’s match. “So, Absegami has got the edge. We’ve got a lot of fighting to come back. We are going to try to fight back. Absegami is playing a great match. We have to pick our game up to compete.”
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
