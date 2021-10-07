Hope Slimmer sets career assist record, No. 3 Ocean City beats No. 4 Williamstown

OCEAN CITY — Hope Slimmer needed just two assists.
And the senior did just that.
The undefeated Ocean City High School girls soccer team scored four first-half goals en route to a 7-1 victory over Williamstown in a nonconference game Thursday night under the lights at Carey Stadium.
The Red Raiders (10-0) are ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. The Braves (6-2-1) are ranked No. 4.
Slimmer entered with 64 assists.
The Upper Township resident assisted on two goals, bringing her career total to 66, which is a new Red Raiders’ record.
In the 20th minute , Slimmer tied the record after setting up one of Summer Reimet’s three goals. In the 42 minute, Slimmer broke the record after setting up Naomi Nnewehi. Slimmer also scored late in the second half.
"It's really cool," Slimmer, 17, said. "It's amazing. I am so excited."
And this was more than just breaking a record.
It was more personal.
Last season, Faith Slimmer, Hope's older sister, finished her standout career as the program leader in goals (100) and assists (65). But the younger Slimmer shattered her siblings record, and there is still plenty of season remaining for Slimmer and the Red Raiders.
"I'm super excited. It's really, really awesome," Hope Slimmer said. "When I found out I was super close to it, I've been working toward it ever since. I'm just really proud of everyone else on the team, too. We have been having really good connections on the field.
"They have all been helping me with with their goals. I am just proud of everyone."
Reimet broke Faith Slimmer's career goals record Tuesday. After she scored Thursday, Reimet now has 108. Faith Slimmer now plays at College of Charleston, an NCAA Division I program in South Carolina.
"She is happy for us," Hope said about Faith knowing her records were broken by her former teammate and younger sister. "She is happy."
Ocean City coach Lisa Cuneo called Hope Slimmer a "workhouse that won't stop." The second-year coach joked about putting a tracker on her because Cuneo estimates Slimmer covers about 10 miles each game, always looking to set her teammates up for goals rather than taking the glory for herself.
"She deserves it," Cuneo said." It was just a matter of time. She deserves all the pomp, all the circumstance. She is amazing. She is amazing. … She is the engine of the team. That is how I would describe her.
"She is the most unselfish play ever. We have to holler at her to shoot the ball sometimes. It's great."
Rolling over Williamstown
Joy Slimmer, Faith's and Hope's younger sister, and McKenna Chisholm also scored. Reimet added three assists. The Red Raiders led 4-1 at halftime against one of the top teams in South Jersey.
Arguably, this was the biggest test Ocean City had so far this season. And the Red Raiders dominated from the start.
"I am absolutely proud of our girls and the effort they out in (Thursday)," Cuneo said. "Williamstown is an established program. They are in the rankings all the time. They are a well-coached team.
"We knew we had to go out and work for that first goal and then settle it. And that's what it takes. Thy are a good program. I'm proud of these guys."
Slimmer admitted that she did not think the margin would be so large. But the Red Raiders
"We came out strong," Slimmer said. "We've been preparing for it the past few day. We were stoked to play them. we had a pregame talk, got super excited and came out here really strong. I'm proud of everyone. We did amazing."
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
