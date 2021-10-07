Hope Slimmer sets career assist record, No. 3 Ocean City beats No. 4 Williamstown

"I'm super excited. It's really, really awesome," Hope Slimmer said. "When I found out I was super close to it, I've been working toward it ever since. I'm just really proud of everyone else on the team, too. We have been having really good connections on the field.

"They have all been helping me with with their goals. I am just proud of everyone."

Reimet broke Faith Slimmer's career goals record Tuesday. After she scored Thursday, Reimet now has 108. Faith Slimmer now plays at College of Charleston, an NCAA Division I program in South Carolina.

"She is happy for us," Hope said about Faith knowing her records were broken by her former teammate and younger sister. "She is happy."

Ocean City coach Lisa Cuneo called Hope Slimmer a "workhouse that won't stop." The second-year coach joked about putting a tracker on her because Cuneo estimates Slimmer covers about 10 miles each game, always looking to set her teammates up for goals rather than taking the glory for herself.

"She deserves it," Cuneo said." It was just a matter of time. She deserves all the pomp, all the circumstance. She is amazing. She is amazing. … She is the engine of the team. That is how I would describe her.