Holy Spirit's Max Elton beats St. Augustine's Kaden Naame to place 5th at Beast of the East

The Beast of the East is one of the largest high school wrestling tournaments, featuring athletes from multiple states.

Two Cape-Atlantic League wrestlers found each other in the 120-pound fifth-place bout Sunday. Holy Spirit senior Max Elton beat St. Augustine Prep's Kaden Naame in a 3-2 ultimate tiebreaker at the University of Delaware.

The two-day event started Saturday. The top eight wrestlers placed. The Hermits’ Dennis Virelli was seventh at 157.

Elton lost in the first round Saturday but won seven straight bouts in the wrestlebacks. He then lost in the consolation semifinals but capped the weekend with an intense victory against Naame.

Last season, Naame placed third at the individual state tournament in Atlantic City. The senior was a first-team Press All-Star. Elton placed seventh at states and was a second-team All-Star. Both wrestled at 113.

Elton is committed to the University of Buffalo.

Naame reached the quarterfinals but lost. He then won with 5-0 and 4-3 decisions in the wrestlebacks before losing in the consolation semifinals and then the fifth-place bout against Elton.

The 120 class had about 70 wrestlers.

Virelli won his first-round match, but lost in the second round. He won four matches in wrestlebacks but lost and fell to the seventh-place both. He then pinned his opponent in 2:01 to secure seventh place. Last year, Virelli was a second-team All-Star. He also made the state tournament and was second in Region 8.