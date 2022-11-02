Holy Spirit's Lorena Saavedra, Mainland doubles win CAL tennis titles

Lorena Saavedra was relieved Wednesday.

The senior’s father, Mauricio, has been an assistant on the Holy Spirit High School girls tennis team for the last eight years, so the younger Saavedra wanted to be crowned the Cape-Atlantic League champion since she was younger.

That dream became a reality.

Saavedra defeated Absegami’s Olivia Hughes 6-3, 6-2 to capture the CAL singles title Wednesday at Vineland High School.

The three-day tournament started last Thursday. With the rain late last week, the final two days were postponed to Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mainland’s Elizabeth Ong and Marlee Campbell defeated Vineland’s Olivia Griggs and Gabriella Vega 6-1, 6-0. The Mainland duo earned a first-round bye, won the next match by forfeit and then won four combined in the last days.

Ong, a junior, and Campbell, suffered one loss all year, which came in the South Jersey Group III semifinal to Moorestown. The duo led the Mustangs to a 19-1 record.

“They’ve had an incredible season,” said Mainland coach Kathy Yohe, who is excited to have both return next season. “Just to win this, it was great. They have been playing better and better all season.”

Saavedra made the quarterfinals as a freshman in 2019. The tournament was canceled her sophomore season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, she suffered an early-season injury that sidelined her for the rest of the year.

“So, senior year, coming back and finally taking this title means everything to me,” said Saavedra, 17, of Galloway Township. “It is extremely special. It’s a perfect close. I’m very thankful for the past four years of being on this team.

“To win my senior year is just incredible to me.”

Having her father in her corner since she was younger was also special.

Holy Spirit High coach Brian McHugh knew Saavedra since she was 5 years old. Her father is also her private coach. McHugh knew them both for a long time because he hosted many tournaments over the years.

McHugh watched Saavedra grow on the tennis court and as a person.

“She played the best tennis of her life,” McHugh said of Saavedra’s performance throughout the tournament. “She was the smartest player I’ve ever seen. She just played intelligent and strong. She was amazing.”

Going into the tournament, the coach and player were very confident, McHugh said. They just took it “one point at a time, one game at a time, one set at a time, one match at a time,” McHugh said.

Saavedra won five “very good matches,” McHugh said.

Also, having her father in her corner Wednesday and since she was younger is very special, Saavedra said. She said all of her accomplishments on the tennis court have a lot to do with her father.

“I don’t know what I would do or where I would be without him,” she said. “He is my best friend.”

Saavedra also thanked McHugh, her teammates, mother Joanna, the entire Holy Spirit community and the CAL tournament directors.

“She has turned into an incredible person and player,” McHugh said. “I was so proud of her. I was proud of the way she played and handled everything. I love her very much.”